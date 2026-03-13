Image Image Credit KMazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Michael Jackson performing Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Sony Music has revealed the complete tracklist for Michael: Songs From the Motion Picture, arriving April 24 alongside the biopic.

The soundtrack spans Michael Jackson’s early years with The Jackson 5 through his solo albums, including Off the Wall and Thriller.

The film stars Jaafar Jackson as Michael, with Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Kat Graham, and Miles Teller rounding out the cast.

Michael, the highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic starring his nephew Jaafar Jackson, is finally set to arrive next month. Ahead of its theatrical debut, Sony Music revealed the official soundtrack’s tracklist, which will drop the same day as the film on April 24.

With the Friday (March 13) announcement, fans now have a clearer idea of what songs will appear in the movie and, to some extent, which eras of Michael’s life the film will explore. “If you’ve been wondering what songs are going to be featured in the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, here’s the tracklist for the official companion album, which includes 13 of those iconic songs,” a post from the King of Pop’s X account shared.

Side A of the double LP contains songs from Michael’s beginnings with The Jackson 5, including fan favorites like “I’ll Be There,” “Never Can Say Goodbye,” and “Who’s Lovin’ You.” From there, it closes with a medley of “I Want You Back,” “ABC,” and “The Love You Save.” Interestingly, certain tracks credit the brothers as The Jacksons, honoring the name they adopted after their departure from Motown Records.

The latter half of the tracklist focuses on Michael’s legendary solo career. It spans “Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough” from Off the Wall, along with several songs from what many consider his magnum opus, Thriller, such as “Beat It,” “Thriller,” “Billie Jean,” and “Human Nature.”

Rounding out the score are “Ben,” “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’,” “Workin’ Day and Night,” and “Bad.” Take a look below.

What to know about ‘Michael’ and its star-studded cast

“The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of The Jackson 5, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world,” the press release reads. “Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before. This is where his story begins.”

As REVOLT previously reported, Michael features Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, the patriarch of the Jackson family. The cast also includes Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Kat Graham as Diana Ross, and Miles Teller as Michael’s lawyer and manager, John Branca. Judging by the trailer — and perhaps even more so by social media’s reaction — Michael is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated theatrical releases of 2026.