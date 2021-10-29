Image Image Credit Christopher Polk/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Thursday (Aug. 22), Megan Thee Stallion was announced as the host of the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. The opportunity comes five years after she scored her very first VMA trophy for "Hot Girl Summer." In addition to taking on the host role, she's been nominated for Best Collaboration (with GloRilla), Best Hip Hop Video, Best Direction (with Daniel Iglesias Jr.), Best Visual Effects (with Mathematic), and Best Art Direction (with Brittany Porter).

This past June saw Thee Stallion unveil her third studio LP, aptly titled MEGAN, an 18-song effort with additional appearances from Yuki Chiba, UGK, Victoria Monét, Big K.R.I.T., and more. The album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 64,000 album-equivalent units sold. To promote the release, she embarked on her "Hot Girl Summer Tour," which touched down in a wealth of cities throughout North America and Europe.

As REVOLT previously reported, the Houston star found herself on the receiving end of criticism following a performance for Vice President Kamala Harris, who held a presidential campaign rally in Georgia back in July. A few days later, the XXL Freshman alum hit back at detractors during her set at the 2024 Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago.

"I want the Hotties to have a good motherf**kin' time! I want the Hotties to do what the f**k they want to do when the f**k they wanna do it! I want the Hotties to be bad b**ches all the time! Now, I just wanted to pop my s**t right quick before we got back into the real hot girl s**t. Hotties for Harris, godd**nit,” Megan stated.

Tune in to Megan and the VMAs when the show goes live at New York's UBS Arena on Sept. 11 – one day after its original date due to a scheduling conflict with the upcoming presidential debate. Lenny Kravitz, Rauw Alejandro, Camila Cabello, GloRilla, and more are set to perform.