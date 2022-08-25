Image Image Credit Michael Tran / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Even after dropping a well-received album in 2024, Megan Thee Stallion has some new heat for her fans to enjoy. On Sunday (Sept. 1), the Houston talent hopped on Instagram to announce "Neva Play," a collaboration with South Korean talent and BTS member RM. The single officially arrives this Friday (Sept. 6). "This is one of my favorite RM verses I’ve heard! I’ve never heard him rap in this style before," she wrote in the post's caption.

"Neva Play" is the first single to arrive from the XXL Freshman alum since June's MEGAN, an 18-song offering with assists from 41's Kyle Richh, Yuki Chiba, UGK, Victoria Monét, Big K.R.I.T., Buddah Bless, and "Hot Girl Summer" tourmate GloRilla. The project debuted at No. 1 and No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums and Billboard 200 charts, respectively.

During an appearance on "Caresha Please," Megan was asked if she felt Black women were the most disrespected group in America. "Yes, I feel like we are expected to be so strong and so motherf**king tough all the time," she responded. "I feel like people dehumanize us sometimes, and we just don’t have the same empathy from people as they give other women. We have to handle everything gracefully — like when we go through something, we’re not allowed to be loud. We’re not allowed to be sad. We’re not supposed to lash out, like, we’re supposed to take everything you’re throwing at us and handle it like Michelle Obama at all times."

The "Mamushi" talent also stressed the importance of female rap unity in the same interview. "Nobody raps like nobody, you know what I’m saying? We all got our own lane, and I feel like that’s what is so beautiful about us right now," she said. "I feel like it be the fans more so than anybody — they keep it up more than the actual artist, and they got the world thinking it’s something that’s not happening."