Image Image Credit Wally Skalij/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Matt Gaetz Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Thursday (Nov. 21), former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz announced his decision to withdraw from consideration as President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general, ending what was shaping up to be a contentious confirmation process. Gaetz cited the potential to become a “distraction” for the overall transition as the primary reason for stepping back, stating he wanted to avoid a “protracted Washington scuffle.” The move came amidst a backdrop of allegations, including sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, that have followed Gaetz for years, although he has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

According to CNN, the decision was met with widespread relief from Republican lawmakers who privately acknowledged that Gaetz faced an uphill battle in the Senate. “There is no way he was going to get confirmed. The transition team and he were well aware of that,” one GOP senator reportedly said. Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell bluntly remarked, “It’s a good thing,” while Sen. Susan Collins said she was “surprised but pleased” by Gaetz’s choice to step aside. Many senators raised concerns about the unresolved House Ethics Committee probe into Gaetz, with some expressing a willingness to force a vote to release the investigation’s findings if his nomination advanced.

Joel Leppard, an attorney representing two witnesses in the Ethics Committee probe, issued a statement expressing his clients' relief over Gaetz’s withdrawal. “My clients are relieved to have this chapter behind them and eager to move forward with their lives,” Leppard stated.

The withdrawal also reignited Trump’s search for an attorney general candidate who aligns with his agenda and can secure confirmation. Meanwhile, Democratic Rep. Sean Casten, who pushed for the House Ethics Committee’s report on Gaetz to be made public, reiterated the need for transparency. “It remains important that the Gaetz report be made available to the American people,” Casten expressed. Trump hadn't responded to the decision as of this article.