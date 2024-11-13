Image Image Credit Bill Clark/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt U.S. Capitol Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (Nov. 13), The Washington Post revealed that Republicans secured control of the House of Representatives. With victories in both the presidency and Senate, the GOP achieved a “governing trifecta.” According to the publication, the political party plans to implement broad changes to domestic and foreign policy under the guidance of President-elect Donald Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and newly minted Senate Majority Leader John Thune. Additionally, six out of nine Supreme Court justices, including Chief Justice John Roberts, were appointed by a Republican head of state.

The GOP’s House majority was clinched when Rep. Juan Ciscomani defeated Kirsten Engel in Arizona’s sixth Congressional District. Key wins in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Colorado added to their figures while Democrats saw notable losses in New York and California. Despite their setback, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said his party remains positive. “While we will not regain control of the Congress in January, falling just a few seats short, House Democrats will hold Republicans to a razor-thin majority,” he explained. “That is unprecedented in a so-called presidential wave election.”

Since winning back the presidency, Trump has been busy building his cabinet for the incoming administration. The incoming commander-in-chief nominated Florida Sen. Marco Rubio to serve as Secretary of State. In addition, Trump expressed his intention to include Matt Gaetz and Tulsi Gabbard as part of his team when he assumes office on Jan. 20, 2025.

On Tuesday (Nov. 12), he announced that billionaire CEO Elon Musk would lead the recently established Department of Government Efficiency alongside former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. Trump further explained that the branch “will provide advice and guidance from outside of government, and will partner with the White House and Office of Management and Budget to drive large-scale structural reform and create an entrepreneurial approach to government never seen before.”