Image Image Credit John Nacion/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Dr. Oz Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Tuesday (Nov. 19), President-elect Donald Trump nominated Dr. Mehmet Oz to serve as administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). “America is facing a healthcare crisis, and there may be no physician more qualified and capable than Dr. Oz to make America healthy again,” Trump's press release read. “He is an eminent physician, heart surgeon, inventor, and world-class communicator who has been at the forefront of healthy living for decades.”

The message continued, “Dr. Oz will work closely with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to take on the illness industrial complex and all the horrible chronic diseases left in its wake... He will also cut waste and fraud within our country’s most expensive government agency, which is a third of our nation’s healthcare spend and a quarter of our entire national budget.” Trump’s release further described Dr. Oz’s medical and educational background. It also mentioned his nine Daytime Emmy Awards for “The Dr. Oz Show,” a nationally syndicated series that ran from 2009 to 2022.

Following the announcement, many on social media expressed surprise over Dr. Oz being a cabinet pick, as he’s mainly known for his work in the entertainment industry. “Running Medicare and Medicaid for over 100 million Americans isn’t like hosting a daytime talk show,” tweeted Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren. “Dr. Oz is another rich guy who doesn’t care if your health care costs go up or an insurance company denies you coverage. These decisions have life and death consequences.”

Another Twitter user added, “Between RFK Jr. in charge of Health and Human Services, Dr. Oz in charge of Medicare and Medicaid, and an anticipated gutting of the CDC budget, you better hope to God you stay healthy for the next four years and that we don’t have another pandemic.”

Check out other reactions to Trump's nomination of Dr. Oz below.