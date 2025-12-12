Image Image Credit Frank Micelotta/RETIRED / Contributor via Getty Images. Image Alt Michelle Williams, Matthew Knowles, Beyonce and Kelly Rowland attend Beyonce's 25th Birthday and Album Release Party at the 40/40 Club. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

Mathew Knowles says a Destiny’s Child reunion tour is unlikely due to the members’ busy solo careers.

He floated the idea of a new Destiny’s Child formed by the members’ children.

Knowles still manages the group and would support a reunion if the members chose to pursue it.

Fans are still hoping for a Destiny’s Child reunion, but longtime manager Mathew Knowles says it’s unlikely. Instead, he’s imagining a future where the group’s legacy lives on through their children.

In a new BagFuel interview, the businessman said he doubts the Grammy Award-winning group will return to their days of selling out stadiums worldwide as a unit. Frankly, he shared, “I don’t see Destiny’s Child doing a tour.” At times, the group’s longstanding supporters have felt like the possibility was within reach — epic reunions at the NFL Super Bowl halftime show, during Beyoncé’s 2018 Coachella sets, and their appearance to close out the “Cowboy Carter Tour” made it easy to feel as though the ladies were teasing fans with a wish come true.

Even Knowles expressed his desire to see his former artists back in the studio for one more album. “It’s a decision that the ladies would have to make. And I would certainly, certainly support that decision, as I still manage Destiny’s Child. I would love to see that as well,” he told “Entertainment Tonight” in 2023. Their last album, Destiny Fulfilled, was released in 2004. By then, each of the women had charted their solo path with various entertainment ventures. Present-day, they continue to be forces in music, theater, and movies.

“I think Beyoncé’s working on a new project, Kelly is working on a new film project, Michelle is on Broadway; she can’t just jump off Broadway,” explained Knowles. “So, I don’t see that happening for a long time, if it ever happens, because I think the ladies are smart enough that they don’t want to be 50 years old, look different, and go out with a tour.” Instead, he suggested the idea of reimagining the group. “Wouldn’t it be smart if their kids went on tour as Destiny’s Child?” he wondered.

Bey’s daughter Blue Ivy made her concert debut during the “Renaissance World Tour” and continued to be a showstopper when she and little sister Rumi found their place on stage during the “Cowboy Carter Tour.” Rowland is a mom to sons Titan and Noah, but it is yet to be seen whether either kid has inherited the “Dilemma” songstress’ talents.

Mathew Knowles clears up misconception about his management past

Knowles is best known for steering Destiny’s Child to unrivaled greatness, but his business-savvy skills were industry tested before he became their manager. For instance, he gained his stripes working with rapper Lil’ O. Once his name was established, he earned opportunities to have a hand in the careers of other popular acts.

“Six months I managed Nas. Columbia Records gave me all the f**k-ups, so they would give me all the people that they felt were difficult to work with; that was their definition — that’s not my definition,” he revealed, adding, “So, I worked with Mario. Mario’s second record, I did that… I worked with Lyfe Jennings.” But the magic he made with Beyoncé, Rowland, and Michelle will forever be unmatched. Whether through music, film, or Broadway, the ladies of Destiny’s Child continue to shape culture in their own ways.