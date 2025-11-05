Image Image Credit Francis Specker / CBS / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

The “Blue Ivy Management” hoodie is part of Beyoncé’s latest merch drop, referencing a long-running fan meme.

The meme began in 2018 when Blue Ivy Carter shushed her parents at the GRAMMYs, sparking jokes about her being in charge.

The collection also includes “Sleighyoncé” items and cozy Renaissance-themed gear for the holidays.

Beyoncé might be the boss, but she knows exactly who’s in charge — and it’s not her.

On Tuesday (Nov. 5), the superstar dropped a new batch of merch that has fans cracking up. Among the lineup is a black zip hoodie that playfully nods to one of the Beyhive’s favorite jokes. The front reads “Blue Ivy,” while the back says “Management,” a clear wink to fans who’ve long joked that Bey’s oldest daughter is secretly the one calling the shots behind the scenes.

The “manager” joke took off after a 6-year-old Blue Ivy Carter shushed her parents during Camila Cabello’s 2018 Grammy speech. Since then, she’s fully lived up to the title. In Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, Blue is seen convincing her mom to keep “Diva” on the tour setlist. Beyoncé tells her to “calm down” for interrupting but eventually takes her advice — and the song makes the cut. Most recently, Blue gave her mom a quick signal to hurry up and accept her Grammy for Best Country Album.

Blue herself has played along with the bit. During the “Cowboy Carter Tour,” a fan held a sign that read, “We Love U Manager Blue!” and she responded with a thumbs-up mid-performance. Other new items in the merch drop include “Sleighyoncé” T-shirts and mugs featuring Bey riding in a reindeer-pulled car, as well as cozy robes inspired by “Cozy” from her Renaissance album.

Beyoncé on Blue Ivy Carter’s creative gifts

Back in September 2024, Beyoncé opened up to GQ about her daughter’s artistic side. “Blue is an artist. She has great taste in music and fashion. She is a fantastic editor, painter, and actress,” she said. “She’s a natural, but I did not want Blue onstage [on the ‘Renaissance World Tour’]. Blue wanted it for herself. She took it seriously and she earned it. And most importantly, she had fun! We all watched her grow more and more every night before our eyes.”

From touring to acting to managing her mom’s brand, it looks like Blue’s resume is already stacked — and she’s just getting started.