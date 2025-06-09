Image Image Credit Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Mario attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Not a lot of artists are capable of adapting to change when it comes to their music, but Mario has continued to keep it fresh while still keeping it authentic.

After growing up in the 2000s era, he has evolved over time with R&B’s ever-changing sound, showing his counterparts he can still keep up.

Blending nostalgia and his R&B roots with a modern twist, Mario released his sixth studio album, Glad You Came. The 2024 drop reminded audiences why he remains as untouchable as he was since his debut.

Not only does his music keep evolving, but he continues to change the fashion game, showing men to think outside the box and break free from the status quo. On the red carpet at the 2025 BET Awards, the triple threat spoke to REVOLT all about conquering the comfort zone and taking risks.

“The box for me is my comfort zone,” he shared.

“My comfort zone is normally leather pants, a cutoff sleeve, cropped shirt, and some boots,” he continued. “Going outside of the box is adding color and mixing textures together. It depends, but I knew I wanted to wear something vibrant for the carpet and green to represent life, death, rebirth, and immortality. I feel like that’s what we’re constantly doing as artists.”

The Billboard Music Award winner also discussed his own rebirth as he shed the past and stepped into a new chapter of superstardom.

“It’s ever going, honestly,” he said.

“Even as I look back at my recent album, I’m proud [of] what me and James [Fauntleroy] were able to do, but I’m excited to take it further,” the Turning Point artist said. “ It showed me how to collaborate with someone like James, who is so great, as he taught me a lot about songwriting and how to interrogate yourself to bring more out during the process. The rebirth has to continue to happen, and there’s so many ways to ignite it. So, find your way, [the one] that’s best for you. For me, it’s taking time away from music and from home and travel. I just came back from a European tour and I understand how powerful music is. I’m still learning and I’m still a student, learning all the time.”

Great songwriting is the foundation of any timeless record, and Mario shares who he’d love to craft a song from scratch with.

“I would say... I would love to write with Muni Long,” he expressed. “Beyoncé is always at the top of my list because I feel like there’s something there vocally. I would love to work with Babyface again for sure.”

He then revealed that he has already worked on a collaboration with Ciara.

“Me and Ciara are actually working on something together right now,” he stated. “It’s something fresh, and it’s a conversation I feel like R&B needs right now. The frequency of the record allows us to speak in ways to the opposite sex that haven’t been spoken about in a long time. She’s in a different place in her life as a woman... and so am I, as I’m experiencing love in a different way. We are going to make a classic.”