When discussing Hip Hop icons and pioneers, Mase needs to be a part of the conversation. In the early '90s, he got his start in a group called Children Of The Corn with Cam'ron and the late Big L. But his big break was when he became a member of the Bad Boy Records family in 1996. Mase brought a whole new sound and style to his genre. After his debut on 112’s “Only You” remix, all eyes were on him, and he took full advantage of the attention. Dropping tracks like “Mo Money Mo Problems” with Biggie Smalls and “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” stamped him as a superstar.

Mase’s talent is not just limited to making music for himself. Truth be told, he put his pen on some of the most memorable classics from the ’90s. Here are 11 of the best songs written by the chart-topping rapper.

1. Mo Money Mo Problems by The Notorious B.I.G. featuring Diddy and Mase

From The Notorious B.I.G.’s iconic Life After Death album, "Mo Money Mo Problems" ruled the Billboard Hot 100 chart for two weeks in 1997. The song delivered a vibrant energy — thanks to Mase’s playful verse — over a sample of Diana Ross' "I'm Coming Out." It became an anthem of late ’90s Hip Hop luxury, encapsulating Bad Boy’s glossy era. Notably, the track earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group, adding to its cultural significance.

2. Can't Nobody Hold Me Down by Diddy featuring Mase

"Can't Nobody Hold Me Down," found on Puff Daddy’s No Way Out, became a No. 1 smash on the Billboard Hot 100 in early 1997. This was Mase’s introduction to the mainstream, showcasing his cool, unbothered delivery that fit perfectly with the signature sound of Diddy’s record label. Built on a sample of "The Message" by Grandmaster Flash, it fused old-school vibes with a modern twist. The single’s success marked the beginning of Bad Boy’s unstoppable hit parade.

3. Top of the World by Brandy featuring Mase

Mase ventured into the R&B world with "Top of the World," off Brandy's Never Say Never album. The track peaked at No. 2 on the U.K. Singles Chart and No. 44 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was a feel-good collaboration that blended Brandy’s sultry vocals with Mase’s carefree charisma. “Top of the World” reflected the Florida rapper’s crossover appeal, pulling both pop and Hip Hop audiences. Its accompanying music video also captured the youthful vibe of the era, enhancing its mainstream success.

4. Only You (Remix) by 112 featuring The Notorious B.I.G. and Mase

This remix of "Only You" became 112’s first major hit, climbing to No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1996. As Mase’s introduction to the world, his verse brought a smooth, yet confident edge, perfectly complementing the R&B backdrop. Biggie’s presence added even more star power, making it a pivotal moment for Bad Boy Records. The collaboration highlighted how Hip Hop and R&B could come seamlessly together.

5. Been Around the World by Diddy featuring The Notorious B.I.G. and Mase

"Been Around the World" secured the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming yet another smash in Bad Boy’s streak. Mase added his signature flair, balancing Puff Daddy’s verses with a laid-back vibe. The song sampled David Bowie's "Let's Dance," mixing a touch of rock nostalgia into the Hip Hop world. It stood out for its global ambition, with a music video shot across exotic locations, matching the track’s high-life narrative.

6. Take Me There by Blackstreet and Mýa featuring Mase and Blinky Blink

Appearing on The Rugrats Movie soundtrack, "Take Me There" became a playful, nostalgic track that hit No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. Mase’s contribution made it relatable for both kids and adults, maintaining his appeal across audiences. The upbeat production and catchy chorus gave the song longevity beyond the film. Its success highlighted the Grammy-nominated artist’s ability to bring star power to even family-friendly projects.

7. Love Me by 112 featuring Mase

112's "Love Me" showcased Mase's undeniable chemistry with the R&B group, climbing to No. 8 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The song merged Mase’s charismatic wordplay with 112’s romantic harmonies, perfect for late ‘90s playlists. It embodied Bad Boy’s magic formula of combining Hip Hop verses with smooth R&B hooks. The Harlem World creator’s presence elevated the track, making it a memorable slow jam of the era.

8. Blow for Blow by Tee Grizzley featuring J. Cole

"Blow for Blow" had the hitmaker flexing his writing skills for a new generation, collaborating with Tee Grizzley to bring some ‘90s flavor into the modern rap scene. The track stood out for merging Mase’s polished lyricism with Tee Grizzley’s authentic style of storytelling. It proves that his pen game still impacts the sound of contemporary rap.

9. How You Want It? by Teyana Taylor featuring King Combs

Released as a single in 2019, "How You Want It?" became a summer hit, paying homage to the ’90s Bad Boy era with a sample of Mase and Total’s "What You Want." Mase’s influence was undeniable, shaping the song’s nostalgic yet fresh vibe. The track reached audiences who cherished both the golden age of Hip Hop and modern R&B. It was a perfect blend of past and present, combining multiple generations.

10. I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me) by JAY-Z featuring Pharrell Williams and Omillio Sparks

Mase's writing influence in this era cannot be overlooked, especially on collaborations that shaped the sound of mainstream rap. From JAY-Z’s The Dynasty: Roc La Familia, “I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me)” became a party anthem, hitting No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. Pharrell Williams’ production and JAY-Z’s laid-back delivery made it a timeless hit. Mase’s lyrical style, characterized by catchy, confident lines, had a lasting impact on this sound.

11. A No No by Mariah Carey

Featured on Mariah Carey’s Caution album, "A No No" sampled Lil’ Kim’s "Crush on You," giving a nod to the golden age of Hip Hop. Mase’s influence on its production was unmistakable. The song became a fan favorite, even though it did not make a massive chart impact. Its nostalgic throwback vibe celebrated the ’90s, keeping Mase’s legacy alive in modern pop culture.