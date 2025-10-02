Image Image Credit MEGA / Contributor via Getty Images and Scott Legato / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mariah Carey is seen arriving at 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen' on September 23, 2025 in New York, New York. Eminem performs at Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on June 06, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

During a Plead The Fifth segment on “Watch What Happens Live,” Mariah Carey revisited her history with Eminem.

She suggested there may be “some truth” to the rumor that Eminem wanted her to play his mom in 8 Mile.

Carey downplayed the feud, saying she’s unbothered by his lyrics and indifferent to the long-standing tension.

Mariah Carey found herself revisiting her decades-long feud with Eminem during a playful segment on “Watch What Happens Live.” The singing legend joined host Andy Cohen for his signature game, Plead The Fifth, where guests can dodge one of three questions.

Cohen kicked things off by asking how much money Carey makes from her holiday classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The singer sidestepped that one. Next, he brought up her ex-husband Nick Cannon insuring his private parts for $10 million. “Lord, help me,” Carey replied, moving things along. Then came the big one: Eminem.

Cohen asked about a resurfaced claim that the beef began when Eminem allegedly wanted the “We Belong Together” hitmaker to play his mom in 8 Mile. “From what I heard, there is truth to that,” she admitted. “But I don’t think that he actually… Well, who knows who approached who.”

When Cohen pressed the issue by asking if that moment sparked their rift, Carey kept it nonchalant. “Um, no,” she said. “I mean, maybe. It depends what he’s thinking. I really don’t care. Like, whatever he’s said, then I’m that, fine. Not really. But that’s a rap lyric.”

Their back-and-forth dates back to the early 2000s when the Detroit rapper claimed he had a short-lived romance with Carey, which she has consistently denied. He went on to name-drop her in songs like “Superman” and “When the Music Stops,” while Carey responded with her own subtle jabs, including the 2002 track “Clown.”

The tension escalated over the years. Eminem took aim at her and Cannon on “Bagpipes From Baghdad,” prompting a sharp response from Cannon at the time. Carey fired back with her “Obsessed” video, portraying a parody of Slim Shady. Eminem responded with “The Warning,” which was known to be one of the most direct and biting diss tracks of his career.

Mariah Carey’s new chapter in music

In other news, Carey just dropped her 16th studio album, Here for It All. The project blends R&B with touches of disco, soul, and gospel, and features Anderson .Paak, Kehlani, Shenseea, and The Clark Sisters.