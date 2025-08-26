Image Image Credit Scott Legato / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Wayne performs at Little Caesars Arena on August 23, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

Sade Stephens waited 17 years to meet Lil Wayne after a life-altering cardiac arrest in 2008.

With help from her mother and Young Money’s Mack Maine, she met Wayne backstage in Chicago.

The meeting highlighted the support network behind the scenes that helped make the moment possible.

Lil Wayne made a dream come true for a longtime fan who waited 17 years to meet her favorite rapper.

After his “Tha Carter VI Tour” stop at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre just outside Chicago last Sunday (Aug. 24), Tunechi met backstage with Sade Stephens, a woman whose life was forever changed after suffering a cardiac arrest as a teenager. According to TMZ Hip Hop, which reported the exclusive on Monday (Aug. 25), Stephens had always dreamed of seeing the New Orleans icon perform. In 2008, she was planning to attend his “I Am Music Tour” when she collapsed while roller skating, leaving her non-verbal and in a wheelchair.

Now in her 30s, Stephens finally got her moment. Her mother, Andrea Carson, worked behind the scenes with Young Money President Mack Maine to set up the surprise meet-and-greet. The two shared photos, smiles, and a powerful moment where Lil Wayne took off the cross chain he wore on stage and placed it around Stephens’ neck.

Carson described it as one of the best days of her daughter’s life.

Lil Wayne continues touring in support of his latest album

The Grammy Award winner is currently on the road in support of Tha Carter VI. The project features appearances from Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, Wyclef Jean, Kodak Black, 2 Chainz, and even his sons, Kam and Lil Novi.

While the tour has been largely smooth, Lil Wayne was forced to cancel his Toronto performance on Aug. 11 due to an “unforeseen illness.” According to the venue, a new date will be announced, and all tickets will be honored. The tour wraps Oct. 2 in West Palm Beach, Florida.