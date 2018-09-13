Image Image Credit Julia Beverly/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Wayne Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Lil Wayne’s new album, Tha Carter VI, blends multiple genres with features from Bono, Wyclef Jean and his own children.

The 2025 “Carter VI Tour” spans 34 North American cities, kicking off with Weezy’s first solo headlining show at Madison Square Garden.

Despite skipping New Orleans, Wayne’s team hints at a special Lil Weezyana Fest appearance to honor his hometown roots.

After a seven-year wait, Lil Wayne has officially released Tha Carter VI, a 19-track project that both extends and redefines his legendary Carter series. The album arrived on Friday (June 6), the same day Wayne will take the stage at Madison Square Garden for his first-ever solo headlining performance at the iconic venue.

Wayne’s latest work blends old-school flair and forward-thinking experimentation. The album features an array of unexpected collaborators, including BigXthaPlug, Wyclef Jean, Andrea Bocelli, Kodak Black, 2 Chainz, MGK and two of Wayne’s children. The project moves between trap, soul, rock, opera and gospel influences with confidence, reflecting a decades-long career marked by reinvention and range. “This album is for the ones who’ve been riding with me through all Tha Carters. We takin’ it further than ever before with this one,” Wayne said in a press release. “C6 is here. I’m just bein’ myself. Sorry for the wait.”

A star-studded album that still centers Lil Wayne’s legacy

Throughout Tha Carter VI, Lil Wayne leans into his status as a rap elder without losing the hunger that’s kept him relevant. Standouts like “Written History,” which closes the album with a powerful Muhammad Ali sample, and “Bein Myself,” a collaboration with Mannie Fresh, reaffirm his lyrical sharpness and unshakable identity. Elsewhere, he showcases a willingness to evolve, pairing with U2’s Bono and Jelly Roll on “The Days” and “Sharks,” respectively, or crossing into (familiar) rock territory on “If I Played Guitar.”

Wayne even reflects on his traumas, particularly on “Maria,” where he raps about childhood abuse and his infamous self-inflicted gunshot wound at age 12. These moments provide rare glimpses behind the tattoos and shades. And despite the wide range of features, C6 remains centered on Wayne’s voice, creativity and vulnerability.

A victory lap tour, but no stop in his hometown — yet

Much like the album, the “Tha Carter VI Tour” looks to kick off with high energy (beginning with his aforementioned MSG show) and features over 30 dates across North America. Tyga, NoCap and Belly Gang Kushington will also provide support on select stops. Notably absent, however, is Wayne’s hometown of New Orleans — something that’s sparked social media speculation given his absence from the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.

Still, fans in the Crescent City may not be left out for long. Wayne’s team has teased “something special” for the next Lil Weezyana Fest, hinting that a more personal celebration is on the horizon. In the meantime, fans can get their fix through Wayne’s online store, which features Tha Carter VI merch, vinyl bundles and more.