Lil Wayne is officially returning with Tha Carter VI on June 6 via Young Money and Republic Records. The latest chapter in the legendary Carter series and first solo album from Weezy since 2020 is shaping up to be one of the year’s most anticipated drops. Here's what we know about the long-awaited body of work thus far.

What makes Tha Carter VI different, from the collaborators to the subject matter

During a series of exclusive sessions with Rolling Stone, Wayne opened up about the project’s direction. “If there’s one thing about this album that’s different, it’s me approaching it like, ‘Man, what would I sound like on something with such and such?’” he said. That mindset led to a wildly diverse feature list: Miley Cyrus, MGK, Bono, Elephant Man, and his son, Kameron, all make appearances. One of the most surprising guests? Italian opera legend Andrea Bocelli, who sings “Ave Maria” on a deeply personal cut about Wayne’s early health struggles.

The production looks to be just as dynamic. Wyclef Jean, who recorded over 30 tracks with Wayne, played a major role in shaping the album. Longtime collaborators like Wheezy return, while Kanye West produced a song that may not make the final cut. A Billie Eilish sample, once mistaken for a full feature, is still being cleared.

Wayne’s willingness to explore unexpected sounds is matched by a renewed sense of reflection. On “These Are the Days,” he raps about his epileptic seizures while Bono provides a haunting hook, and Kameron adds a voice note from his younger years. As the aforementioned publication explained, other tracks find Wayne flipping classic flows from The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur and even sneaking in a line about late “Friends” star Matthew Perry.

From an artistic standpoint, the “Lollipop” talent is keeping with the themes found on previous album artwork; namely, a photo from his days as a child with tattoos superimposed on his face. Tha Carter VI cover was revealed in an Instagram post on Tuesday (April 22) to the delight of fans and supporters.

Lil Wayne’s Madison Square Garden debut and his legacy in 2025

To mark the album’s release, Wayne will headline Madison Square Garden for the first time in his career — a major move for someone who previously told Rolling Stone he’d only return to New York for “U2 money.” It certainly sounds like a power move, especially given his highly publicized Super Bowl halftime show snub.

At 42, Wayne is still putting up MVP numbers, both as a rapper and entrepreneur. Through Young Money APAA Sports, he reps athletes like Travis Hunter, while still bodying features for artists like Tyler, The Creator and Cordae. His grind hasn’t slowed, and Tha Carter VI will show listeners that, even after three decades, Weezy’s still redefining what rap greatness looks like.