Cetaphil is returning to the Super Bowl spotlight for the second consecutive time with help from Lil Wayne. On Thursday (Feb. 6), the Galderma-backed skincare brand teamed up for a 90-second commercial that playfully highlighted the rapper’s disappointment over being left out of the 2025 halftime show. Titled “We’re all a Lil Sensitive,” the clip showed Weezy humorously working through his own feelings by helping others in awkward predicaments.

Those who watched until the end were treated with a surprise – one that the New Orleans native teased earlier this week. While in a recording studio, Wayne turned down the opportunity to attend Super Bowl LIX in order to work on “time-sensitive” music. The final shot revealed a release date for Tha Carter VI. “Do not disturb till June 6, 2025,” a message on the studio’s door read.

“Culturally, we’re all feeling a little sensitive right now,” said Tara Loftis, Galderma’s global president of skincare, in a statement shared by Ad Age. “We happened to see one of the world’s most iconic and legendary performers, Lil Wayne, who’s from New Orleans, be very vulnerable when he found out that he wasn’t going to be performing at the Super Bowl in his hometown. This struck a real chord with me as a leader and with my team. We had recently done a really successful campaign last year about skincare for men. So, I loved that Lil Wayne was showing vulnerability on social media.”

Loftis continued, “Cetaphil also wants its Super Bowl work to be ‘of the moment.’ So, that made for a perfect combination of Lil Wayne, the Super Bowl in New Orleans, and a sensitive skincare brand.”

While Tha Carter VI won’t arrive until summertime, fans will be able to check out some new bars from Lil Wayne via a remix to LiAngelo Ball’s “Tweaker.” That collaboration arrives on Friday (Feb. 7).