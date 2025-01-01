Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Wayne Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Lil Wayne gave fans a full-course meal with Tha Carter VI. Deluxe tracks, signed CDs, and an evolution of that Hot Boy sound that’s kept him in the conversation for decades. But even with all that momentum, the album still couldn’t snatch the top spot on the Billboard 200.

According to Billboard, Tha Carter VI debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 108,000 equivalent album units sold. That includes 73,000 streaming-equivalent units and 1,000 in track-equivalent units. These streaming numbers show that Lil Wayne’s digital reach in 2025 is still unmatched, proving his legacy continues to thrive in the streaming era.

So, who held Wayne off? None other than Morgan Wallen. His latest release, I'm the Problem, held steady at No. 1 for another week with 209,000 units through June 12. That’s right, Wallen’s country-pop grip on the charts hasn’t let up, even with Wayne applying serious pressure.

Tha Carter VI still marks another strong entry in Wayne’s legacy. It extends his run of Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 to 13. And while the No. 2 debut might sting for longtime fans expecting a chart takeover, the numbers show just how locked in his fan base still is.

The album came with plenty of buzz, boosted by collaborations, a deluxe edition with two bonus tracks, and limited signed physical copies that collectors surely chased. It’s Wayne’s first studio album since 2020’s Funeral, which opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. This time around, though, the competition was tighter.

Regardless, the impact is definitely there. Wayne’s rollout gave veteran energy with modern reach, showing that even after 20+ years in the game, he’s still charting high and drawing real attention from old fans and new listeners alike.

Wallen may have kept the crown this week, but Tha Carter VI proved Lil Wayne’s reign is far from over.