Lil Uzi Vert caught the world’s attention with tracks like “Money Longer,” “You Was Right,” and “Ps & Qs,” all of which appeared on Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World — and nothing was the same. Since then, they’ve been a mainstay in Hip Hop, not only gaining co-signs from the genre’s pioneers but also starting a wave of their own.

It doesn’t matter if they’re delivering a catchy hook or name-dropping designer brands in an icy verse, Uzi’s guest appearances are equally as exciting as their solo work. Their sound is in your face, raw, and more often than not experimental, which is likely why so many other artists gravitate toward them. Despite expressing a desire to step away from the music industry, Uzi has shown time and again that guest verses are their time to shine. Below are their 14 best features in no particular order.

1. wokeuplikethis* by Playboi Carti

Playboi Carti and Uzi not only dominated the SoundCloud era but also set the blueprint for modern rap music. The pair’s 2017 collaboration, “wokeuplikethis*,” celebrated their groundbreaking impact on the waves of rappers that followed in arguably one of the most iconic ways. On the Pi’erre Bourne-produced track, Uzi dished out lines like “Oh, I think they like me, yeah, in my white tee” and “These young n**gas don't like me, but act just like me.” Not to mention, the record received nods from two legends: Beyoncé referenced it during her 2018 Coachella performance, and Eminem interpolated the chorus on his “Greatest” that same year.

2. Bad and Boujee by Migos

“My b**ch is bad and bougie / Cookin' up dope with a Uzi,” Offset rapped on Migos’ smash hit “Bad and Boujee.” It marked the trio’s first No. 1 song and continued to make headlines several years after being released, whether it be Takeoff’s absent verse or Rubi Rose discussing her role as a video vixen. Either way, Uzi kicked off their guest appearance with a string of adlibs before throwing shots at their clones and giving a shout-out to Gucci.

3. Too Much Sauce by DJ ESCO featuring Future

DJ ESCO and Zaytoven’s piano-laden song, “Too Much Sauce,” worked wonders for featured artist Uzi, who got help from Future with some occasional ad-libs and the chorus. The Luv Is Rage creator offered up not one but two verses — though the first was undeniably catchy. In addition to referencing their then-streetwear staples, VLONE and Off-White, Uzi also gifted listeners with this basketball one-liner: “Shaquille O'Neal with the haters ‘cause I'm blockin' y'all.”

4. Adderall (Corvette Corvette) by Popp Hunna

Popp Hunna’s "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)" virtually took TikTok by storm, with everyone from Sasha Obama to Kevin Hart uploading their attempts at the viral dance challenge. Fellow Philadelphia native Uzi gave the track a major boost with their star presence, so much so that it debuted at No. 84 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The visual companion was a vibe, too. It saw the pair grooving in front of several Corvettes parked in formation.

5. Everybody by Nicki Minaj

In mid-2023, Nicki Minaj appeared on Uzi’s “Endless Fashion,” so it was only fitting that the XXL Freshman returned the favor by hopping on her “Everybody” later that year. The Pink Friday 2 cut was heavily inspired by the Jersey club subgenre, a sound Uzi previously capitalized on in “Just Wanna Rock” — hence the all-too-familiar “This ain’t what you want” interpolation. Aside from it being rhythmically intense, the two artists’ energy complemented each other perfectly.

6. Pull Up by Lil Keed

Lil Keed graced fans with several bangers before his ultimately passing. Among those is “Pull Up,” which features Uzi and YNW Melly. While the “Murder On My Mind” hitmaker crooned for much of his contributions to the song, Uzi delivered a hall-of-frame verse with playful lyrics and an ever-changing flow that captured the listener's attention. They darted from one quirky line to another, almost like a painter splashing colors across a canvas.

7. Life Goes On by Lil Baby and Gunna

A record like Lil Baby and Gunna’s “Life Goes On” could stand alone without a guest feature, especially considering Quay Global’s stellar production. Still, Uzi made their mark with a short yet unforgettable spot. “I can switch my girls up the same way that I change my clothes / Man, it's crazy, all blue backend in the envelope,” the rapper spat, adding to the leading ensemble’s bars about their luxurious lifestyles and all the women that come with it.

8. F**k That Check Up by Meek Mill

2017’s Wins & Losses was Meek Mill’s first project after his prison release, so he undoubtedly brought his A-game with the appearances and focus tracks. Uzi joined the fellow Philadelphian on “F**k That Check Up,” which, much like the title hints at, saw the two unleashing a torrent of bravado as they shrugged off financial cautions. Overall, it’s a fun record with nods to everything from luxury cars — Rolls Royce and Ferrari — to celebrity-loved labels like Gucci and BAPE.

9. Extendo by Young Nudy

Young Nudy’s “Extendo” was the first and arguably strongest pre-release single from his collaborative mixtape with Bourne, Sli’merre. Considering the beatmaker had already worked with Uzi on several occasions, this song was essentially a cakewalk. The “XO TOUR Llif3” hitmaker smoothly kept up with Nudy’s trigger-happy lyrics, to say the least: “Shoot him in his stomach, f**k his colon / Take a deep breath, make him slow dance / No, I'm not scared of no man.”

10. Watch by Travis Scott

Uzi and Travis Scott have teamed up on numerous occasions, including on “RaRa,” “Go Off,” and “Aye.” However, none come close to the magnitude of “Watch,” originally intended to be a single for ASTROWORLD. The track featured Kanye West, Uzi, and an outro from Scott’s then-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. “VVS diamonds, they pop just like kettle / I popped a molly to get on my level / Rockin' that Ricky and Raf, here my sweater,” the Pink Tape artist spat before giving casual shout-outs to Patek Philippe and Rolex. The rap trio managed to land at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with this goliath of a record.

11. Status by NAV

Aside from NAV rhyming “chop, chop, chop” with “mop, mop, mop,” 2020’s “Status” served as a great addition to Good Intention, no pun intended. Uzi came through with bars about their Bentley having “frog eyes” and made a reference to Don Julio’s 1942 Tequila. The two artists have a history of collaborations, too: “Wanted You” and “Leaders,” the latter of which appeared on Eternal Atake (Deluxe) - LUV vs. The World 2.

12. Holy Smokes by Trippie Redd

“I just spent me a hundred thousand; I treat it like it's twenty bucks / I'm a Leo, now watch how I f**k the summer up,” Uzi rapped while channeling their zodiac sign on “Holy Smokes” from Trippie Redd’s fifth studio album, Trip at Knight. The surefire contained a fun hook, arcade-like production, and verses that carried a nonchalant tone. Plus, Kick streamer Adin Ross made a cameo in the visuals.

“Listening to Uzi’s s**t back in 2015, ‘16, that s**t was different,” Redd told XXL. “They really opened doors for us to do a lot of s**t that we do.”

13. Goyard Bag by Fabolous

Fabolous was an early supporter of Uzi’s. The two linked up for “Goyard Bag” from 2016’s Summertime Shootout 2: The Level Up, months after the Philly rapper went mainstream with “Money Longer.” The song paid homage to the French trunk and leather goods maker, with Uzi tossing around lyrics like, “Lookin' different when you see 'em rappers catfishin'/ Either Barney's, Neiman Marcus, or we Saks Fifthin'/ Always makin' movies, but we never act different, no.”

14. bank account by Baby Keem

Appearing on the deluxe edition of Baby Keem’s debut album, The Melodic Blue, “bank account” was a change of pace for both rap stars. Uzi and the West Coast artist traded verses about their wealth — as if the title didn’t already give that away — back and forth over hard-hitting production courtesy of Scott Bridgeway and Soldado.