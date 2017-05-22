Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Fabolous Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Since the early 2000s, Brooklyn's own Fabolous has been a mainstay in the rap scene, leaving his imprint with razor-sharp wit and flawless deliveries. The Bedford-Stuyvesant native rose to fame by fusing intricate vocabulary with gritty street stories. His clever bars often require a second listen to fully appreciate their depth and intricacy, which solidifies his reputation as the punchline king.

Although Fabolous is well-known for his fiery mixtapes, which frequently light up the streets, REVOLT's list concentrates on his best albums. From his 2001 debut Ghetto Fabolous to Summertime Shootout 3, we’ll explore the standout moments and undeniable impact of Fabolous’ discography. Come along and explore the LPs that highlight his storytelling skills, metaphoric expertise and lasting influence on the Hip Hop community.

7. Summertime Shootout 3: Coldest Summer Ever

Fabolous’ Summertime Shootout 3: Coldest Summer Ever dropped on Nov. 29, 2019, and changed the game. Featuring a star-studded lineup including Meek Mill, Lil Durk, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Tory Lanez, Jacquees, Davido, Jeremih, Ty Dolla Sign, PnB Rock, Gucci Mane and 2 Chainz, the album blended diverse voices seamlessly. The standout track "B.O.M.B.S." sampled the iconic intro music from the Michael Jordan-era Chicago Bulls.

6. From Nothin’ To Somethin’

Fabolous' album From Nothin' to Somethin' debuted on June 12, 2007. "Make Me Better," featuring Ne-Yo, was the breakout hit from the project. The song became a summer smash and peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The effort featured an impressive roster of guest artists, including Lloyd, Lil' Mo, JAY-Z, Rihanna, Jeezy and more. Each collaboration enhanced the album's wide and rich sound, which made From Nothin' to Somethin' a key effort in Fabolous' legacy. The LP was a success that debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and highlighted his lyrical brilliance and knack for making hits.

5. Real Talk

Real Talk, featuring the iconic hit "Breathe" produced by Just Blaze, is easily one of the wordsmith’s greatest hits. Fabolous detoured from his customary R&B-infused choruses while delivering raw and unedited rhymes throughout the project. Real Talk hit the No. 6 spot on the Billboard 200 and solidified Fab as a top contender in the game.

4. Loso’s Way

Loso's Way dropped on July 28, 2009. It not only debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, but it also represented an important milestone in his career. The track "Throw It In The Bag" with The Dream, was an instant hit that highlighted Fab's flawless blend of smooth flow and enticing choruses.

The effort included collaborations with Jeremih, Lil Wayne, Ryan Leslie, Trey Songz, Ne-Yo and Marsha Ambrosius. With Loso's Way, Fabolous reinforced his image as a heavy hitting rapper who seamlessly combined his poetic brilliance with striking tales.

3. Ghetto Fabolous

Fabolous' debut, Ghetto Fabolous, was his official introduction to the music industry with singles including "Young'n," "Keepin' It Gangsta" and "Can't Deny It" featuring Nate Dogg. Throughout the album, the MC mastered his signature style of merging rap and R&B-infused choruses, working with Lil' Mo on "Take You Home" and Jagged Edge on "Trade It All." Ghetto Fabolous reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart, which established Fabolous as a mainstream Hip Hop sensation.

2. Street Dreams

Street Dreams signaled a significant step forward in his musical evolution in 2003. With hit singles like "Can't Let You Go" featuring Mike Shorey and Lil' Mo, "Into You" featuring Ashanti and "This Is My Party," the album catapulted him into major success and broadened his fanbase. The project included collaborations with Missy Elliott, Snoop Dogg and Paul Cain. Keeping his momentum going, Street Dreams reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart.

1. The Young OG Project

The Young OG Project proved his ability to embrace new sounds, specifically sounds from southern rap culture, as evidenced by the song "We Good" with Rich Homie Quan. Throughout the project, Fabolous maintained a high level of quality, with songs like "She Wildin'" with Chris Brown and "Ball Drop" with French Montana becoming instant fan favorites.

The single "Cinnamon Apple" also included a funny sample from comedian Kevin Hart, which added to its appeal. Overall, The Young OG Project strengthened Fab's status as an artist capable of growing with the times while remaining true to his lyrical roots.