Robert Rihmeek Williams was born and raised in North Philly, Pennsylvania and got his start in a rap group called The Bloodhoundz by cutting his teeth in the ruthless battle rap scene. His solo series of Dreamchasers mixtapes turned heads and eventually landed him a spot on T.I.'s Grand Hustle Records. Just when he thought his moment arrived, an arrest for gun and drug possession sidelined him with a seven-month prison bid. Once released, he came back strong and signed with Rick Ross’ Maybach Music Group in 2011. He dropped anthems like “Ima Boss” and “Tupac Back” soon after.

Despite repeated jail stints and house arrests, Meek Mill remained consistent and focused on building his career. His story of serving many years on probation related to his conviction drew the support of artists and activists including JAY-Z, who wrote an op-ed about it in The New York Times. In 2018, the discovery of misconduct by the arresting officer led to Meek's release, closing a chapter on his legal battles. Through it all, Meek Mill has continued to crank up the volume in rap with his raw street tales and signature loud delivery. Here is REVOLT’s ranking of his albums.

5. Expensive Pain

Expensive Pain came out on Oct. 1, 2021, and demonstrated his lyrical consistency by delivering the kind of unrelenting bars that fans of his “Funk Flex” freestyles cherish. The album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

Popular songs include "Sharing Locations" with Lil Baby and Lil Durk, "Me (FWM)" featuring ASAP Ferg and "Hot" with Moneybagg Yo. The project explored the challenges of money and fame with a diverse lineup that also included Kehlani, Brent Faiyaz and London emcee Giggs. Expensive Pain traveled deep into Meek's world, where the highs of success are frequently followed by unanticipated challenges.

4. Wins & Losses

Meek’s third studio album, Wins & Losses, was released on July 21, 2017. It showed the rapper at his most introspective and presented an authentic narrative that resonated with both fans and critics. Star singles like "Whatever You Need," which featured Chris Brown and Ty Dolla Sign, blended silky R&B with Meek's characteristic flow.

In contrast, "1942 Flows" showcased Meek’s reflective lyricism and poetic abilities. Wins & Losses was a dramatic monument in his journey by marking the pinnacle of his career with engaging themes and timeless music. The album also debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

3. Dreams and Nightmares

On Oct. 30, 2012, Meek released his debut album, Dreams and Nightmares. The LP debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, selling more than 165,000 copies in its first week.

Its title track, "Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)," became an anthem and a standard in Hip Hop culture because of its robust beat transition and introspective lyrics. It is frequently played at athletic events and celebrations. Other popular songs include "Amen" featuring Drake and "Burn" featuring Big Sean, both contributing to the album’s success.

2. Dreams Worth More Than Money

Meek Mill’s second album Dreams Worth More Than Money dropped in 2015 and quickly made waves, debuting at No. 1 with over 200,000 copies sold. The cover art tells the story: A stack of cash sits beside a church program from his father’s funeral, which reflects the project’s core tension between Meek’s spiritual health and material wealth. Featuring hit singles like "R.I.C.O." with Drake and "All Eyes on You" with Chris Brown and Nicki Minaj, the body of work encapsulated Meek's journey with fame, fortune and personal struggle.

1. Championships

Championships marked Meek's victorious return after several turbulent years. The title refers to his victories after experiencing significant lows, including a feud with Drake, a high-profile breakup with Nicki Minaj and jail time for a decade-old probation violation. Immediately after his breakup, he collaborated with Cardi B for "On Me" and released the fan favorite "24/7" with Ella Mai. This album represented Meek's persistence, firmly cementing his value in the rap game.