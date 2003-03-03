Image Image Credit Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Lil’ Kim Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lil' Kim, the undisputed Queen Bee, burst onto the scene alongside The Notorious B.I.G. in the Junior M.A.F.I.A., quickly establishing herself as a formidable force in Hip Hop. From her provocative debut album Hard Core, which gave us timeless hits like "Crush on You" and "No Time," to her show-stopping feature on "Lady Marmalade," Lil’ Kim's influence on music and style is unparalleled. Her bold fashion choices and unapologetic lyrics set a new standard for women in the industry, proving that she was more than just a protégée; she was always a trailblazer.

Throughout her career, the Queen of Rap has broken records and glass ceilings, paving the way for future generations of female rappers. She was the first female rapper to have three consecutive platinum albums and has made a lasting impact with tracks that still hit hard. Whether it's her fierce rhymes, iconic fashion moments or groundbreaking achievements, Lil' Kim's legacy is one of resilience, innovation and unapologetic artistry. Join us as we rank her albums and celebrate the milestones of a true Hip Hop pioneer.

5. 9

9 delivers the New York City artist’s classic swagger with a modern edge, featuring heavy-hitting collaborations with Rick Ross and Musiq Soulchild. Standout tracks like "Pray For Me" and "Catch My Wave" showcase Lil’ Kim’s lyrical finesse and versatility. The album proved her true power in the game and is a testament to her evolution and enduring influence.

4. The Naked Truth

The Naked Truth stands as a significant milestone in Lil' Kim's career. The 22-track project received a coveted 5 Mic rating from The Source magazine, making the award-winning artist the first female rapper to earn this prestigious honor. Released in 2005 during a tumultuous period in her life, the album dropped while she was facing legal troubles and eventually serving a prison sentence for perjury. Despite these challenges, The Naked Truth features notable collaborations with major artists like T.I., Snoop Dogg and The Game, adding depth and diversity to its sound. It debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200, cementing Lil' Kim’s enduring relevance and impact in the industry.

3. The Notorious K.I.M.

A pivotal project in her discography, The Notorious K.I.M. pays homage to the rapper's mentor and close friend, The Notorious B.I.G., reflecting his influence on her career. The album features a range of collaborations with artists like Mary J. Blige, Redman and Sisqó, showcasing Lil' Kim’s versatility and broad appeal. Despite mixed reviews, it debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and achieved platinum status, demonstrating her strong commercial presence and fan base.

2. La Bella Mafia

Lil' Kim's third studio album, La Bella Mafia, dropped on March 3, 2003, via Atlantic Records, and debuted impressively at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. The 16-track effort earned a platinum certification from the RIAA and featured standout singles like "The Jump Off” and "Magic Stick," the latter of which became iconic in early 2000s Hip Hop. Praised for its bold lyricism and catchy beats, La Bella Mafia once again highlights Lil' Kim's enduring influence and dominance in the rap scene.

1. Hard Core

The Queen Bee Entertainment founder’s debut solo album dropped on Nov. 12, 1996, making a lasting impact on Hip Hop. Hard Core climbed to No. 11 on the Billboard 200 and earned a double platinum certification, featuring explicit lyrics and bold themes that challenged norms for female rappers. Tracks like "Crush on You," "Not Tonight" and “Big Momma Thang” became iconic anthems of ’90s Hip Hop culture, highlighting the famed rapper’s fearless style and skill on the mic. Beyond music, Hard Core also influenced fashion and pop culture. Lil' Kim's legacy as a pioneering force in rap will never be forgotten.