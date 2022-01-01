Image Image Credit Astrida Valigorsky/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Baby Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (Dec. 18), Lil Yachty premiered the latest episode of his “A Safe Place Podcast” sans former co-host MitchGoneMad. In this clip, the guest was Quality Control peer Lil Baby, who is currently promoting his upcoming album, WHAM (Who Hard as Me). During the sit-down, the two discussed music, Young Thug’s legal situation, rappers who snitch, and much more.

At one point, Lil Baby confirmed that his long-running 4PF (4 Pockets Full) label “had to come to an end.” Now, he handles business as the head of his current imprint, Glass Window Entertainment. “’Cause of all the s**t that be goin’ on,” he stated as the reasoning behind his decision. “I had to start learning that, [as far as] other people’s assets, I could be held accountable. I ain't know all of that at first, you know what I’m saying? Never would have went that route, but I ain’t know.”

He continued, “Now that I know, I’d be a fool to just keep the same thing going. They’re trying to make something out of something that it ain’t. If I got any kind of control, [I’ll say], ‘Hey, we gotta switch that whole thing up.’ It ain’t even just about the police. It’s just period. I was never supposed to make my label something that I talk about.”

He further explained how he advises up-and-coming moguls to create labels that “don’t got nothing to do with nobody.” The “Drip Too Hard” talent also revealed how the 4PF title came from an individual who he shared a cell with behind bars.

Back in 2022, Lil Baby found himself defending the now-defunct imprint after Thug, Gunna, and other members of YSL were thrown into a high-profile Georgia RICO case. “Only God can judge me,” he tweeted to a fan who appeared to speculate about a possible connection at that time.