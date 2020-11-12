Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Baby Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

It's been two years since Lil Baby delivered his third studio LP, It’s Only Me, the third Billboard 200 chart-topper of his career. Since then, the Atlanta rapper worked to contain his momentum with notable loose cuts and collaborations, including “Go Hard,” “Crazy” and “BAND4BAND,” his viral collaboration alongside London star Central Cee.

On Wednesday (Nov. 13), Baby kickstarted a new album campaign with a teaser and message to his fans. “Ain’t it crazy how they tryna play me like I ain’t the one!” he captioned in an Instagram post. “It’s that time! I would say again, but this run will be totally different! I had the darkest period of my life these last two years, but I stayed down and overcame that s**t. Now, I’m back to f**kin s**t up as usual.”

On Thursday (Nov. 14), he delivered his first official single from his next body of work, which will be titled WHAM (Who Hard as Me), a backronym of his hometown nickname. The song “5AM” saw Baby pour his heart out over hard-hitting production from Wheezy and Sean Momberger. “How you managed to get everything you want and still ain't happy?/ Half of me done died, the other half alive, I'm tryna balance it,” he expressed on the emotionally charged effort.

Not content with just one weekly release, the Quality Control-signed talent returned with another track titled “Insecurities” on Friday (Nov. 15). On the Wheezy, CuBeatz, Macshooter, KB and Klimperboy-backed offering, Baby boasted about his lifestyle and love life on wax. “Got a couple of Ms, don’t need nothing, I’m close to the ground, tell the camera, ‘Can't catch this’/ I ain’t text her in a couple of hours, she call me and tell me that she feel neglected,” he rapped.

Check out visuals for both “5AM” and “Insecurities” below.