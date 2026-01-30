Image Image Credit Official artwork for “Got It Like That” Image Alt Official artwork for “Got It Like That” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lex Bratcher and Ayyo Will have a new collaboration in rotation. On Friday (Jan. 30), the two artists joined forces for “Got It Like That,” a fast-paced single with confident rapping, a bold hook, and a beat that’s meant to hit hard in the car and on stage.

“Break it down, I'm here and I'm made for the crown / They want the greatness, so I came to gyrate to the sound,” Bratcher flexed before continuing, “She got the cake, I scraped the plate when I ate on the pound / Shorty get elated when the payments go straight to accounts.” Will continued the bold talk on the final verse: “My life a scene out of movie, the choir sing hallelujah / The angels said, ‘Talk ya s**t’ ‘cause the spirit is speaking through ya / Overjoyed, vision to the physical, It open doors / Makes you shake, living in the moment, snap a Polaroid!”

The drop is tied to an interactive moment on social media. In a video post explaining the process, Bratcher explained, “A few months ago, I posted that I was looking for a producer to create a beat to this viral video. I had over 50 submissions. I went through and found the 10 that I loved, and then I let you guys decide.” As revealed, Will appeared in the short clip as the confirmed winner.

How 440 Artists is backing Lex Bratcher’s run

“Got It Like That” also serves as a continuation of Bratcher’s partnership with 440 Artists, the Offscript Worldwide imprint powered by REVOLT. Previous drops include “what’s hatnin,” produced by Dr. Clips, as a statement record that put her technical rapping and showmanship front and center. More recently, she connected with Gawne for the equally impressive “Nina My Idol,” complete with a co-sign from none other than Tech N9ne.