Key Takeaways

Lex Bratcher and Ayyo Will have a new collaboration in rotation. On Friday (Jan. 30), the two artists joined forces for “Got It Like That,” a fast-paced single with confident rapping, a bold hook, and a beat that’s meant to hit hard in the car and on stage.

“Break it down, I'm here and I'm made for the crown / They want the greatness, so I came to gyrate to the sound,” Bratcher flexed before continuing, “She got the cake, I scraped the plate when I ate on the pound / Shorty get elated when the payments go straight to accounts.” Will continued the bold talk on the final verse: “My life a scene out of movie, the choir sing hallelujah / The angels said, ‘Talk ya s**t’ ‘cause the spirit is speaking through ya / Overjoyed, vision to the physical, It open doors / Makes you shake, living in the moment, snap a Polaroid!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DUG-eyoEb9v

The drop is tied to an interactive moment on social media. In a video post explaining the process, Bratcher explained, “A few months ago, I posted that I was looking for a producer to create a beat to this viral video. I had over 50 submissions. I went through and found the 10 that I loved, and then I let you guys decide.” As revealed, Will appeared in the short clip as the confirmed winner.

https://tidal.com/album/488470259

How 440 Artists is backing Lex Bratcher’s run

“Got It Like That” also serves as a continuation of Bratcher’s partnership with 440 Artists, the Offscript Worldwide imprint powered by REVOLT. Previous drops include “what’s hatnin,” produced by Dr. Clips, as a statement record that put her technical rapping and showmanship front and center. More recently, she connected with Gawne for the equally impressive “Nina My Idol,” complete with a co-sign from none other than Tech N9ne.