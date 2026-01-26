Image Image Credit Matthew Stockman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B poses for a photo following the AFC Championship Playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. The New England Patriots defeat the Denver Broncos 10-7. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Cardi B’s viral celebration with Stefon Diggs followed the Patriots’ American Football Conference Championship win.

The Patriots and Seahawks will face off in Super Bowl LX, reviving a 2015-era rivalry.

Social media buzzed with reactions from fans and celebrities, including memes and praise.

The Super Bowl LX matchup is officially set, and NFL fans didn’t waste a second turning Sunday’s (Jan. 25) conference title wins into a full-on social media party.

After a tense, snowy AFC Championship, the New England Patriots beat the Denver Broncos, locking in their first trip back to the Super Bowl since the 2018 playoffs and the franchise’s Tom Brady era. Hours later, the Seattle Seahawks survived a back-and-forth National Football Conference Championship thriller against the Los Angeles Rams and earned their first Super Bowl appearance since 2015.

Now, the Patriots and Seahawks are headed for a rematch that instantly brought fans back to their 2015-era rivalry, and the reactions online have been loud, funny, and all over the place.

Cardi B was front and center after New England’s win, celebrating her boyfriend and the father of her fourth child, Stefon Diggs, reaching the biggest game of his career. In a video shared to the Patriots’ social media, she yelled: “We’re going to the Super Bowl! Let’s go!”

The Bronx rapper later told NFL reporter Cameron Wolfe, “I’m feeling very excited. I’m very happy for him, very proud of him,” before reflecting on his comeback. “You know, he just came back from an ACL [injury] and me seeing the progress and the process of him [recovering], from the first time he started running back, and now joining the Patriots, and then actually going to the Super Bowl, I’m just very excited for him.” Cardi also made sure the whole locker room got love, adding, “[I’m] very excited for the whole team. They been working they butts off.”

Patriots fans were clearly in their feelings after the AFC title win, with @twe6ks summing up the mood with a simple: “GOAT GOAT GOAT.” Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III dropped a longer message, and wasn’t here for anyone downplaying Drake Maye’s journey. He wrote: “Drake Maye faced the toughest path to the Super Bowl in NFL Playoff History. No QB has ever beat [three] Top 5 defenses to get to the Super Bowl. Until Drake Maye. Chargers were [No. 5] Defense, Texans were [No. 1] Defense, Broncos were No. 2 Defense. PUT SOME RESPECT on Drake Maye’s name.”

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy also jumped in with, “There is no better feeling in sports than having your ticket already punched to the Super Bowl and sitting back with your legs kicked up watching the late game. #NEPats.”

And ESPN’s Field Yates zoomed out to the bigger picture, writing: “The Patriots now advance to their 12th Super Bowl, extending their own NFL record. With a win two Sundays from now, the Patriots will set the record for most Super Bowl wins in NFL history with 7.”

Seattle’s return to the Super Bowl had its own wave of online love, including a shoutout from former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. He posted: “Sam Darnold’s comeback story over the past 2 years has been one of the most inspirational things to watch! Cool seeing him overcome!!! Congrats bro. Hope you win it! Go Hawks.”

Of course, not every reaction was serious. FanDuel joked: “You can only like this tweet if you predicted that the Seahawks would be in the Super Bowl.” Then @NFLMemes took it into full chaos mode: “In the 21st century, every single time a new Pope has been elected, the Seahawks have clinched the 1 seed and made it to the Super Bowl.” TV host Mario Lopez co-signed the joke with: “New Pope = Seahawks trip to the Super Bowl.”

When is Super Bowl LX and who’s performing during halftime?

Super Bowl LX kicks off Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California with a 6:30 p.m. ET start time. And when the halftime show hits, Bad Bunny is set to headline — giving the biggest night in football a global music takeover, as REVOLT previously reported.