Key Takeaways

New England’s young QB and new leadership have reignited the Patriots’ playoff hopes.

The Rams and Seahawks are set for a third clash, with both previous games decided by two points or less.

With Mahomes and Burrow out, the 2026 Super Bowl LX matchups signal a shift in the NFL’s power structure.

The 2025–2026 NFL season has been full of surprises, and the playoffs have only continued that trend. With the Conference Championship round coming up this weekend (Sunday, Jan. 25), it’s time to take a look at how we got here. We’re down to just four teams, and before the season kicked off, I can’t say many of them were penciled in as Super Bowl favorites. This year’s playoff field is missing some familiar faces -- no Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, or Joe Burrow. No Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, or New York Jets… okay, just kidding about those last two. But seriously, there are plenty of stars and teams we’ve grown accustomed to seeing every January, when playoff time arrives, that are nowhere to be found. And that’s exactly why I love the NFL. Even without the usual headliners, the games have been electric. Playoff football always delivers, and this year has been no exception.

Let’s break down the four remaining teams and how each earned a shot at playing for the right to compete in the Super Bowl.

New England Patriots: They’re baaaaack!

The New England Patriots are probably atop everyone's list of surprise teams to be here, coming off a terrible 2024 season with a record of 4 and 13. They fired the previous coaching staff and brought in a new coach, Mike Vrabel, who was also a player on some of their championship teams in the 2000s. They also signed a bunch of new players, including star WR Stefon Diggs. This year was looking like a rebuild and yet here they are one win away from playing in the Super Bowl. With wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans, the New England Patriots led by MVP candidate Drake Maye are poised to make us all believers.

Denver Broncos: Down but not OUT

The Denver Broncos will host the aforementioned Patriots on Sunday, but it will be without their young QB Bo Nix. In their win against the Buffalo Bills, Nix suffered a broken ankle, which will require surgery and end his season. Sean Payton, coach of the Broncos, does not seem worried. He said in a press conference, “We will be ready” when asked about playing this Sunday without Nix. Broncos fans will have to hope their team has some magic left in the tank. After winning a duel against one of the best players in the NFL, Josh Allen Denver, the Broncos will try to find a way to continue their season and get one more win that will send them to the Super Bowl.

Seattle Seahawks: Flying high

The Seattle Seahawks finished the regular season tied with Denver for the best 2025-’26 record in football. They are one of the league's best defensive teams and have a dynamic one-two punch on offense with Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Seahawks being in the Final Four don’t come as a surprise to most avid NFL fans because they were trending upward. The Seahawks put BTA, as we like to say, on the San Francisco 49ers this past weekend, beating them 41-6 and setting up what should be an epic battle with the Los Angeles Rams.

Los Angeles Rams: Offense leads the way

The Los Angeles Rams were my preseason pick to win the Super Bowl. Led by Matthew Stafford, who will probably be this year's MVP, this team is clicking on all cylinders. With the league's best offensive attack, the Rams can put points up on you in a hurry. They were also able to shake off any remaining doubters this past weekend (Jan. 18) with a win over the Chicago Bears in Chi-Town. It has long been thought that West Coast teams do not travel well, especially in the winter, but despite the freezing temperature, the Rams were able to come out with a win. The Rams and Seahawks will face off for the third time this season with both of the previous games being decided by 2 points or less. This third meeting will put the NFL’s best offense (Rams) against one of the NFL’s best defenses (Seahawks), setting the game up to be an intense one.

All roads lead to Santa Clara, where Super Bowl LX will be held on Feb. 8. The Final Four here might not include some of the household names we are used to, but the games this weekend are shaping up to be great. The betting odds show Seattle to be the favorite, which I’m sure most of the country is aligned with. But I am sticking with my pre-season prediction: the Rams to win it all. I can’t wait to see how it all plays out.