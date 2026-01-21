Image Image Credit Icon Sportswire/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt New England Patriots running back James White scores a touchdown during the second half of Super Bowl LI. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Playoff football is built for certainty. A top seed earns home-field, a dominant defense travels, and a two-score lead late usually ends the conversation. Then every so often, a game goes completely haywire. A team that looked cooked finds one crack, then another, and suddenly the favorite is the one playing tight.

What makes the wins below different from a normal upset is the feeling inside the stadium and at home: This one is over. The score says it. The matchup says it. The body language says it. And then a single moment changes everything. A blown coverage, a surprise onside kick, a missed field goal, a strip-sack, a fourth-down conversion that shouldn’t work.

In no particular order, these are nine postseason wins where the expected story got shredded in real time. Some are huge comebacks. Some are giant underdogs winning clean. All of them are the kind of shocks people still argue about years later, because they did far more than collapse a bracket.

1. Bills over Oilers (1992-1993 AFC Wild Card)

Image Image Credit Joel Zwink/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Buffalo Bills wide receiver Andre Reed scores on an 18-yard touchdown catch during the Bills 41-38 overtime victory over the Houston Oilers in the 1992 AFC Wild Card Playoff Game on January 3, 1993 at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills overcame a 32-point deficit in the win, the most in NFL History. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Down 35–3, Buffalo looked finished before halftime. Jim Kelly was out, and backup Frank Reich was stuck in a game that already felt like a post-mortem. Then the Bills turned the third quarter into chaos with quick touchdowns, a pick-six, another score, and suddenly the deficit was gone. It finished 41–38 in overtime, still the biggest playoff comeback ever. The lesson was brutal: Even a 32-point lead can evaporate fast.

2. Patriots over Falcons (Super Bowl LI)

Image Image Credit Icon Sportwire/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt New England Patriots Running Back James White (28) scores the winning touchdown on a 2-yard run in overtime during the New England Patriots 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on February 5, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Atlanta had New England pinned at 28–3 in the third quarter, and the game felt like a coronation. The Patriots needed everything, including a no-catch that somehow became a catch, a strip-sack that flipped momentum, and a steady diet of short throws that kept the clock from killing them. By the time it hit overtime, the Falcons looked stunned. New England won 34–28, and “28–3” became a permanent part of sports vocabulary.

3. Colts over Chiefs (2013-2014 AFC Wild Card)

Image Image Credit Rob Carr/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Outside linebacker Robert Mathis #98 of the Indianapolis Colts forces a fumble by quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs during a Wild Card Playoff game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 4, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Kansas City jumped to a 38–10 lead, and it wasn’t a fluke. The Chiefs were faster, cleaner, and hitting big plays. Then the Colts got the kind of swing that rewrites a night: Andrew Luck fumbled near the goal line, recovered it himself, and scored anyway. From there it was a full stampede. Indianapolis piled on points, the game turned into a track meet, and the Colts won 45–44 in a finish that felt unreal.

4. Jaguars over Chargers (2022-2023 AFC Wild Card)

Image Image Credit Don Juan Moore/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kicker Riley Patterson #10 of the Jacksonville Jaguars kicks the game winning field goal with no time left on the clock over Safety Derwin James, Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs game at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars defeated the Chargers 31 to 30. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

The Chargers took a 27–0 lead, and it looked like Trevor Lawrence was in a nightmare. He threw four interceptions in the first half, and the stadium felt like it was waiting for the mercy rule. Then Jacksonville kept scoring, and Los Angeles kept stalling. The deficit shrank one drive at a time until it was a one-score game with everything on the line. The Jaguars finished the comeback 31–30 with a late field goal, and the Chargers spent the offseason answering the same question: How?

5. Seahawks over Packers (2014-2015 NFC Championship)

Image Image Credit Kevin C. Cox/Contributer via Getty Images Image Alt Jermaine Kearse #15 of the Seattle Seahawks catches a 35 yard game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Green Bay Packers during the 2015 NFC Championship game at CenturyLink Field on January 18, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Green Bay was up 19–7 with about five minutes left and controlled the game. Seattle looked stuck, then suddenly got lifelines by way of a touchdown, a critical onside kick recovery, and one of the strangest scoring bursts you’ll ever see in a conference title game. The Seahawks forced overtime, and once the game crossed that line, the stadium felt like it belonged to them. Seattle won 28–22 (OT), and the Packers’ collapse became a shorthand warning for “finish the job.”

6. Ravens over Broncos (2012-2013 AFC Divisional)

Image Image Credit John Biever/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Baltimore Ravens Justin Tucker (9) in action, kicking game-winning field goal in second overtime vs Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Denver was at home, favored big, and playing like it. With less than a minute left, the Broncos were ahead 35–28 and Baltimore had almost no time. Then came the deep strike that still gets replayed: Joe Flacco hit Jacoby Jones down the sideline to tie it. The game dragged into double overtime, and the Ravens survived 38–35 (2OT). It was shocking because it didn’t take a long comeback. It took one moment, one busted coverage, and a favorite that suddenly couldn’t breathe.

7. Falcons over Vikings (1998-1999 NFC Championship)

Image Image Credit Jonathan Daniel/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jamal Anderson #32 of the Atlanta Falcons runs during the NFC Championship Game against the Minnesota Vikings at the H. H. H. Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Falcons defeated the Vikings 30-27. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Minnesota was 15–1 and loaded, and their kicker Gary Anderson hadn’t missed all season. Late in the fourth quarter, the Vikings had a chance to go up two scores, which would have put the game in a near-lock. Then Anderson missed. Atlanta didn’t waste the opening. The Falcons tied it, pushed it to overtime, and won 30–27 on a field goal. The upset wasn’t just Atlanta winning. It was watching a “guaranteed” point turn into the exact domino that changed everything.

8. Giants over Patriots (Super Bowl XLII)

Image Image Credit Doug Pensinger/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Wide receiver Plaxico Burress #17 of the New York Giants catches a 13-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter over Ellis Hobbs #27 of the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XLII on February 3, 2008 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

New England came in 18–0, chasing perfection, and the Giants were treated like a good story that was about to end. Instead, New York’s pass rush kept Tom Brady uncomfortable, and the whole game stayed tight enough to make one miracle matter. That miracle was the helmet catch, a play that still feels like it violates physics. Moments later, the Giants took the lead for good and won 17–14, turning a historic Patriots season into the most famous “almost” in football.

9. Jets over Colts (Super Bowl III)

Image Image Credit Walter Iooss Jr./Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt New York Jets QB Joe Namath (12) in action vs Baltimore Colts. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

This is the blueprint for modern Super Bowl upset talk. The Colts were expected to handle the AFL champion Jets. Instead, the Jets controlled the pace and made the game feel uncomfortable from the jump. Joe Namath stayed calm, the defense kept the Colts from exploding, and the Jets won 16–7. The shock wasn’t just the score. It was what it meant: The AFL could win on the biggest stage, and the NFL’s “sure thing” wasn’t sure at all.