Key Takeaways

LeBron James addressed speculation after Zhuri James’ pregame basketball clips circulated online.

He said Savannah James has decided their daughter will focus on volleyball instead of basketball.

Zhuri continues competing in volleyball, with LeBron publicly supporting her matches and milestones.

Zhuri James had everybody convinced she might be the next hooper in the family.

Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 129-101 win over the Golden State Warriors Saturday (Feb. 28) at Chase Center, the 11-year-old stepped onto the court with her dad, LeBron James, and put on a mini show of her own. Clips of her confidently bouncing the ball along the edge of the court, taking shots from different spots near the basket, and even tossing in a backward free throw quickly made rounds online. At one point, she threw the ball up near the rim for her dad to catch midair and dunk before the two shared a quick handshake.

The moment was wholesome. The internet ate it up. But as it turns out, basketball isn’t Zhuri’s main sport.

LeBron James jokes Savannah James draws the line on another basketball star

In a postgame interview shared by the NBA, LeBron made it clear that while Zhuri has the handles, she’s not adding her name to the James basketball dynasty. “She’s a volleyball player, don’t get my wife mad. My wife is done with this basketball. She’s done with it,” the NBA star said, laughing. “She’s a volleyball player, but she’s been around the game for a while, so she do got good handles, she got a good form, too. But, my wife ain’t playing that. Not another one. She says that’s it. That’s it.”

There you have it. Savannah James has officially called it.

Zhuri James already made her mark in volleyball

LeBron has always embraced the “volleyball dad” title well before the Warriors game. Last month, he posted an Instagram Story wearing a blue shirt that read, “In my volleyball dad era,” tagging Zhuri and proudly supporting her journey in the sport. A video posted in collaboration with coach Otis Glasgow showed her spiking the ball with confidence as encouragement rang out in the caption: “Let’s go Z!!!”

Back in December 2024, the 41-year-old proudly posted photos of his daughter in her volleyball uniform, seemingly paying tribute to his iconic No. 6 by wearing the same number. His caption said it all: “YOU GO GIRL!!!!!! @allthingszhuri LET'S GO BABY Z!! Best of luck this season and GO CRAZY!! #JamesGang.”

While Bronny and Bryce James follow their father into basketball, their sister is charting her own lane at the net, and still showing she can hoop if she feels like it. The viral shootaround proved one thing: talent clearly runs in the family.