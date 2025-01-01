Image Image Credit Luke Hales/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt LeBron James Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

LeBron James made some big headlines on Wednesday (March 26). Along with his return to the court and continued support of his son, Bronny James, the hoops veteran announced a new podcast partnership with Amazon that will bring “Mind The Game” into its second season. The critically acclaimed show, which LeBron launched last year through his Uninterrupted brand, is now joining forces with Wondery and adding NBA Hall of Famer Steve Nash as co-host. The multiyear deal ensures the podcast will reach fans through Prime Video, Amazon Music, Fire TV, YouTube and beyond.

The second season kicks off in April, right before the NBA playoffs. Expect high-level hoops talk, film breakdowns and insider commentary from two of the most cerebral players in basketball history. “I love learning and talking about the game of basketball,” James said, per The Hollywood Reporter. “We enjoyed the conversations so much in the first season of ‘Mind The Game.’ I lost JJ [Redick] as my co-host, but gained a coach. Now I get to do it with another one of the greatest basketball minds in Steve Nash.”

Nash is equally amped: “‘Mind The Game’ is my way of being a teacher of basketball... I can’t wait to get inside the mind of LeBron James and also share my experiences within this beautiful game.”

LeBron breaks silence on Stephen A. Smith feud, defends Bronny and Black athletes

Beyond the mic, LeBron also used his platform this week to address a much-discussed confrontation with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. Appearing on a livestream of “The Pat McAfee Show,” James cleared the air about what really went down during the Lakers’ March 6 win over the Knicks — and why protecting his family, especially Bronny, is non-negotiable.

“[Smith] completely missed the whole point. Never would I ever not allow people... to criticize players about what they do on the court,” James explained. “When you take it and get personal with it, it’s my job not only to protect my d**n household but protect the players.”

LeBron also called out Smith’s constant coverage of the incident with humor. “He’s like on a Taylor Swift tour run right now,” the four-time champion quipped. “You couldn’t wait till the video comes out so you can address it.”

Since the drama, Bronny has been thriving. He dropped a career-high 17 points in an NBA loss to the Bucks, then exploded for 39 points in a G League game just days later. After spending much of his rookie season bouncing between the Lakers and their G League affiliate, the younger James is proving his worth beyond his last name.

LeBron returns as Lakers face uphill battle

All of this comes as the Lakers fight to regain momentum after a strong post-trade run fizzled due to injuries — most notably to LeBron himself. After missing seven games with a groin strain, James returned last Saturday (March 22) in time to help lead the playoff push. Luka Dončić, acquired from Dallas in February, even said he needs to “work with LeBron James to stop [the] slump.”

Still, with “Mind The Game” back, Bronny shining and LeBron owning every stage (media or hardwood) the King’s presence feels as strong as ever.