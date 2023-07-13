Image Image Credit Luke Hales / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt LeBron James and Bronny James Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In the world of sports, few relationships captivate fans like the dynamic between LeBron James and his son, Bronny. Their bond, both on and off the court, offers a refreshing blend of competitiveness, mentorship and genuine affection. This connection not only humanizes the basketball icon, but it also provides a relatable narrative of fatherhood and legacy.

This familial tie took center stage when LeBron confronted ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith during a Lakers game Thursday (March 6). The heated exchange stemmed from Smith’s comments about Bronny’s NBA journey, prompting LeBron to defend his son publicly. Smith later addressed the incident, acknowledging LeBron’s protective stance as a father.

In light of this incident, it’s a good time to celebrate the warmer moments shared between LeBron and Bronny. Beyond the headlines and court-side confrontations, their interactions often showcase humor, camaraderie and the universal nuances of the parent-child relationship. These instances endear them to fans and highlight the playful side of a family navigating the limelight together. Check out seven of those moments below.

1. LeBron’s Fruity Pebbles prank

LeBron might be one of the greatest basketball players of all time, but when it comes to dad duties, he plays by an entirely different rulebook — one that apparently includes pranking his son in the most over-the-top way possible. In a hilarious viral moment, LeBron decided to surprise Bronny by filling his car with boxes upon boxes of Fruity Pebbles cereal.

Why Fruity Pebbles, you ask? Well, aside from it being a popular breakfast staple, it’s also a playful nod to LeBron’s longtime association with the cereal, thanks to his Nike “Fruity Pebbles” sneaker line. But this wasn’t just a casual joke — it was a dad-level masterclass in trolling. Bronny had the exact reaction you’d expect from any teenager who just got publicly clowned by their dad: A mix of laughter, disbelief and an internal debate about whether he should actually try to clean it up himself or make LeBron do it.

2. LeBron and Bronny troll each other after a one-on-one practice session

If there’s one thing LeBron won’t do, it’s take it easy on his son — especially now that they’re Lakers teammates. During a recent practice, LeBron drove Bronny to the baseline for a reverse layup, sealed the bucket and followed up with some classic trash talk. When asked about it on media day, Bronny claimed his dad stepped out of bounds. LeBron wasn’t having it. “What do you mean you’re not going to go there? You just went there!” he shot back. The banter escalated when LeBron called out Bronny for dribbling out of bounds, only for Bronny to insist he was fouled and joke that no ref would dare call it. LeBron’s counter — “Man, you’re a rookie anyway,” — proves that the competitiveness (and the humor) is strong with this duo.

3. LeBron isn’t with being called “Dad” on the court

When the father-son duo became teammates on the Lakers, LeBron humorously set a unique boundary. As explained during a live taping of his “The Shop” series, Bronny shouldn't call him “Dad” on the court. Instead, acceptable alternatives included “2-3,” “Bron” or even “G.O.A.T.” LeBron humorously explained, “We cannot be running down the court, and he’d be like, ‘Dad, push the ball up! Dad, I’m open! Dad, come on!’” It’s a light-hearted (but, likely, critical) rule that emphasizes their professional relationship during games.

4. King of the Court

LeBron and Bronny’s Beats by Dre commercial, “King of the Court,” was more than just an ad. It was a showcase of their competitive bond and differing styles on film. The father-son duo went head-to-head on their backyard court, each locked into their own world through Beats wireless earbuds. LeBron, ever the seasoned veteran, played while listening to classical music, while Bronny, representing the next generation, bumped “Hell Yeah” by SoFaygo and Ken Carson. The contrast was clear — wisdom vs. youth, legacy vs. the future — but at the heart of it, the message was much more simple. No matter the era or the soundtrack, greatness runs in the family.

5. The 4th of July

LeBron’s social media accounts are a treasure trove of family memories, including this one found on his Facebook account. Next to an image of his two then-young children, he wrote, “Bryce and Bronny said, ‘Man, the 4th of July is cool, Dad.’ I said, ‘Why is that?’ They said, ‘Because the fireworks [are] coolio, Pops.’” That was then followed by a slew of hashtags alluding to the federal holiday’s controversial history and a wish to let his kids be kids while they still can. It’s surely a moment that LeBron can reminisce on as he watches his young ones mature into the standup adults they’re becoming.

6. LeBron’s support for Bronny during his health issues

Netflix’s “Starting 5” docuseries offered an intimate look into the lives of five NBA stars, including LeBron. The series delved into both their professional journeys and personal lives. One of the most poignant moments featured LeBron and his wife, Savannah James, discussing their son Bronny’s cardiac arrest incident during his college career. They expressed profound gratitude towards the medical staff who played a crucial role in Bronny's recovery and called the period “a hard-a** few months.”

“Watching our son go through the things that he was going through personally. I mean, it affected all of us in our household,” he added. This heartfelt segment brought home the challenges and triumphs the James family faced, and provided viewers with a look into the bonds that sustain them both on and off the court.

7. Bronny honors his dad with his jersey number

Back when Bronny was still in middle school, he found a beautiful way to honor his father — by wearing No. 23 for his eighth grade basketball team. For a kid who previously sported No. 0 in admiration of Russell Westbrook, the switch was a small but powerful tribute, one that caught LeBron off guard.

“I don’t know how long it’s going to last, but it definitely made me feel proud,” LeBron admitted after a Lakers practice. Bronny wasn’t the only one paying homage, either. Younger brother Bryce chose No. 6 around that time, a salute to their dad’s Miami Heat days. LeBron, always adamant that his sons forge their own paths, appreciated the gesture for what it was: A moment of connection between a father and his boys, a quiet acknowledgment of the legacy he’s building for them. We’re not crying, you are.