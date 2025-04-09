Image Image Credit Michael Hickey/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt LeBron James Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

LeBron James has entered yet another arena — and this time, it’s the Barbie universe. In a historic collaboration with Mattel and the LeBron James Family Foundation, the four-time NBA champion became the first professional athlete to be honored with a Ken doll in his likeness. As confirmed by Sports Illustrated, the move also kicked off Barbie’s new “Kenbassador” series, which aims to spotlight influential men who “inspire and contribute to a better world for all.”

“We are excited to bring fans a new presentation of Ken that celebrates LeBron as a role model, his icon status, lasting impact on culture, and dedication to setting a positive example for the next generation to reach their limitless potential,” said Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie and global head of dolls at Mattel, to The Athletic.

A Barbie built like a king with LeBron’s style, substance, and symbolism

This isn’t your average LeBron collectible. Unlike past action figures that captured him in mid-dunk or suited up for the hardwood, this version of James pulls up looking like he’s ready to shut down the pregame tunnel runway. Dressed in a custom blue and white varsity jacket repping his initials “LJ,” the doll also features patches symbolizing his Ohio roots, his iconic No. 23, and a “Just a kid from Akron” graphic stamped across the back.

James himself helped design the fit, which includes a “We are family” tee honoring his foundation, Beats headphones, a fanny pack, matching Nike Terminator Highs, sunglasses, a watch, and his signature “I Promise” wristband. Standing an inch taller than the standard Ken, the doll reflects LeBron’s real-life stature and influence.

According to The Athletic, Mattel shared a clip of James reacting to the finished product. “He might need to do a little lifting, legs look a little skinny,” he joked. “Little frail, little fella. Nah, that’s dope.”

Representation that hits different: LeBron and Barbie inspire the next generation

For LeBron, the partnership is about more than plastic and accessories — it’s about impact. “As a young kid, I was fortunate to have role models who not only inspired me but also showed me what’s possible through hard work and dedication,” he said in a press release. “Now, as an adult, I understand how vital it is for young people to have positive figures to look up to. That’s why partnering with Barbie to release the LeBron James ‘Kenbassadors’ doll is such an honor. It’s an opportunity to recognize the powerful impact of role models who instill confidence, inspire dreams, and show kids that they, too, can achieve greatness.”

How to cop the LeBron James Barbie doll

The collaboration is both about shifting the toy industry and setting a cultural tone. Barbie has long appealed to grown collectors, and with adults now representing one of the fastest-growing segments in the toy market, the $75 price tag on this collector’s edition makes sense.

The doll officially drops on April 14 and will be available through retail and online outlets (including through Mattel’s website). As an added bonus, the first 5,000 dolls sold at Target (both in-store and online) between April 14 to 19 will trigger a donation of James’ “I Am More Than” book to Save the Children, a cause deeply personal to the NBA icon.