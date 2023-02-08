Image Image Credit Jonathan Daniel/Contributor via Getty Images and Focus On Sport/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt LeBron James and Michael Jordan Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Can we stop doing this?

Every time LeBron James breaks another record or adds another highlight to his two-decade-long career, here comes the chorus: “But is he better than Michael Jordan?” As if the only way to acknowledge greatness is to compare it to someone else’s. Newsflash: LeBron doesn’t have to be Michael Jordan. He’s LeBron Raymone James Sr. — and that alone is more than enough.

LeBron James’ NBA career stats are in a league of their own

Let’s start with the obvious. LeBron is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. That’s not an opinion. That’s a fact, cemented when he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387-point mark. And the wild part? He didn’t get there by being a “scorer” in the traditional sense. LeBron’s game has always been about making the right play, whether that’s a no-look pass to the corner or a chase-down block that lives in finals lore.

For the entirety of his lengthy professional career, LeBron James maintained his position as a major contributor and defied age with his athleticism. He became the first player in league history with 30,000+ points, 10,000+ rebounds, and 10,000+ assists — a stat line that reads like a career résumé for three different Hall of Famers.

Additionally, LeBron brought championships to three different franchises — Miami, Cleveland and LA — while adapting to every era, every roster and every challenge. From the Heat super team to the Cavaliers’ comeback to his bubble brilliance in a Laker uniform, he’s been the constant in an ever-changing league. The idea that switching teams somehow diminishes LeBron’s legacy needs to die already.

Let’s be clear: Jordan’s greatness is untouchable. Six rings. Six finals MVPs. A brand that turned sneakers into a worldwide cultural movement. But that doesn’t mean every great player has to exist in Jordan’s shadow to be recognized.

The Akron, Ohio, hero isn’t here to copy Jordan’s path. He’s carved out his own. Jordan’s story is about dominance. LeBron’s story is about evolution. Jordan left the game at his peak — twice. LeBron is still here, still cooking and still redefining what longevity means in professional sports.

This isn’t about who’s “better.” It’s about who’s different, and who’s done what only they could do.

Off the court, LeBron James is a blueprint for athlete empowerment

While Jordan revolutionized athlete branding, LeBron expanded the blueprint. He co-founded the SpringHill Company, producing culturally resonant content like “The Shop” and Space Jam: A New Legacy. He built Uninterrupted, a platform where athletes speak in their own voices. And perhaps most importantly, he opened the I Promise School, which offers free tuition, meals, transportation and college scholarships for at-risk youth in Ohio.

That’s a real-life legacy. That’s how you change lives, not just games. Given MJ’s charitable efforts, he likely wouldn’t disagree, either.

Taking it a step further, Bronny Sr. consistently speaks out on social issues. Whether calling out Donald Trump, standing up for voting rights or backing movements like Black Lives Matter, LeBron used his voice even when it cost him favor with his peers or the public. In today’s media landscape, being that visible and that vocal takes courage.

In conclusion: Get off LeBron’s case already

So, let’s put the debate to bed: LeBron doesn’t need to “be like Mike.” And if we’re being real, this comparison obsession was never something he asked for in the first place. Back in his rookie season, he told the Chicago Sun-Times (per ESPN), “I'm not trying to be Jordan. I'm not trying to compare myself to Jordan or Magic [Johnson] or [Larry] Bird… They have their own legacies. I'm trying to build my own.”

Even Jordan, who retired just before his arguable successor entered the league, acknowledged the greatness to come. In a post-retirement interview with Cigar Aficionado, he expressed, “If you ask 20 years from now, I’m pretty sure LeBron may beat me… As an athlete, all you want to do is be the best athlete you can be.”

He’s LeBron James — and what he’s built, achieved and inspired stands tall all on its own. There’s room for more than one GOAT in the pasture and greatness doesn’t have to be a zero-sum game.