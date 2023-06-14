Image Image Credit Kaitlyn Morris/Contributor via Getty Images and Kevin Mazur/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Missy Elliott and Aaliyah Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On what would have been Aaliyah’s 46th birthday (Jan. 16), Mattel decided to immortalize her as a special edition doll for their Barbie Music Collector’s Series. The item borrows from the late singer’s visual for “One in a Million,” complete with a leather outfit and hairstyle that covers a single eye. As confirmed by ABC News, the doll was created in collaboration with Aaliyah’s older brother, Rashad Haughton.

“Aaliyah helped redefine contemporary Hip Hop and R&B by combining soft, melodic vocals with powerful beats – a lyrical sound she dubbed ‘street to sweet,’” read a description on the company’s website. “As a tribute to the influential superstar, [the] doll wears an all-black outfit in homage to her hit ‘One in a Million’ music video.” Unfortunately, the sleek-looking Barbie is already sold out, and there isn’t any information regarding a re-up on supplies.

Shortly after the reveal, Missy Elliott hopped on Twitter to give the “Rock the Boat” star her well-deserved flowers. “Babygirl, the impact that you have left in the years you spent here with the world is undeniable,” she wrote. “Leaving generations to know your name, Aaliyah. They continue to learn of your unique music, original style and glowing personality. You will never be forgotten.” Missy extended that love to Haughton, adding, “Your sis would be proud.”

Haughton also shared a heartfelt statement of his own. “I can vividly remember my sister playing with her favorite Barbie dolls for hours when we were kids. She would make them sing, dance, and perform little concerts,” he recalled. “It’s clear to me now that she was imagining dreams that would eventually become reality when she embarked on a career in entertainment at just 15 years old. Inspiring confidence, belief in yourself and embracing who you truly are is the essence of Barbie. My sister would be ecstatic to see her legacy celebrated this way.”