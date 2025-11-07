Image Image Credit Neil Mockford / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Laurence Fishburne attends the "The Witcher" Season Four Global Premiere at the Curzon Mayfair on October 23, 2025 in London, England. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

To all “The Witcher” fans like me — the ones who lived through the emotional torment of Season 3’s ending — you know exactly what I mean. Portals cracked open. The balance of power collapsed. Ciri disappeared into another world. Geralt’s fate? Hung in the balance by a thread. A complete, unhinged world-shatter.

And for those still trying to process the recast of our White Wolf, Geralt — just know... there’s something new and enigmatic to look forward to in Season 4. A shift. A presence. A legend.

“The Witcher” is introducing a mysterious new character: Regis, played by the legendary Laurence Fishburne. Or, as the genre-jumping icon put it in our interview, a new addition to their “little found family.”

In our conversation, Fishburne opened up about why “The Witcher” continues to resonate with audiences, what drew the screen icon to join the series, what preparation looked and felt like, what he’d carry into real life from the role, and what he hopes fans take away from the story.

Here’s your sneak peek into Season 4, through the mind’s eye of the iconic Matrix actor himself.

The timeless storyteller didn’t hesitate to share why he thinks the series keeps fans hooked: “I think ‘The Witcher’ connects with people because it’s incredibly inclusive and diverse. It doesn’t matter where you come from or what you look like, I think you can see yourself in the world of ‘The Witcher,’ and that’s the major appeal of it.” And honestly? He’s right. Whether you're drawn in by the lore, the magic, the mythical creatures, or the deeply flawed characters trying to survive impossible odds, there's something strangely personal about this universe.

For someone of his tenure, stepping into a world this rich and beloved wasn’t taken lightly. The Oscar-nominated legend actually rewatched all three seasons — twice — before arriving on set. “I was familiar with, you know, what precedes Season 4,” he shared. “I love this world — where it’s fantasy and it’s magic, and it’s monsters… and it's, you know, multiple planets, and there's kingdoms, and there's villains... I just love all that stuff.” As someone who still remembers the sting of watching Yennefer vanish and Ciri fall into another realm, I felt that. It’s not just the action that keeps us watching — it’s the grief, the yearning, the survival, the unpredictability. So, hearing the Predators actor speak about those elements? It felt like, okay, he gets it. Regis isn’t just some new character; he's arriving with a full understanding of the emotional weight this world carries. That level of interest shows, not only in Fishburne’s preparation, but in his genuine excitement.



The Hollywood vet also praised the costume and makeup team for helping bring Regis to life visually, noting that the entire experience felt welcoming and collaborative. When asked what he’d take from Regis into real life, he paused and, with a bit of laughter, Fishburne said, “I’d love to have his hair… That’s my vanity… I’ll have that hair, please!” And listen — Regis does have some inches on his head — so I understood immediately. LOL.

When asked about moments fans should look out for, the sci-fi icon previewed a scene full of heart and emotional resonance: “I think the scene… where everybody in our little group — Geralt’s found family… the Hanza — they're all having dinner around the campfire, and they all sort of tell a story about their past and how they've all wound up together. I think people will really enjoy that. I know I did.” This is what “The Witcher” fans live for. It’s not just sword fights and spell-castings; it’s those quiet, reflective moments that remind you these characters are the result of their journeys. They’re wounded, bonded, complicated people just trying to survive together. And if Regis is sharing that moment with them — and with us — he’s earning a seat at the fire, for sure.

This scene and sentiment leave us with the New Federal Theater vet’s final hope: “Our aim is to, you know, entertain. I feel like also to… reflect, society at large, the world that we live in. So, I hope that people see themselves and they can relate to these characters and that they come away with a sense of joy.”

So, whether you’re still mourning old characters or getting hyped about new ones, one thing is for sure: Laurence Fishburne is adding a whole new layer to “The Witcher” universe. As for REVOLT, me, my grandma, and fans alike? We are tuned in. “The Witcher” dropped all eight episodes of Season 4 on Oct. 30, 2025, on Netflix, and we’re sure some fans binged the whole Halloween weekend!

