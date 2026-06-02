Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and WWE / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper Latto attends Big Mama Pop-Up at Private Location on May 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia and Joe Budden, the host of "The Joe Budden Podcast", in attendance during Monday Night RAW at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on August 4, 2025 in New York, New York Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Latto shared handwritten lyrics to “Hostage” after Joe Budden suggested Drake may have influenced the song.

Budden said the track sounded similar to Drake’s “Shabang” and referenced past comparisons involving Latto.

The podcaster also highlighted Big Mama standout cut “Chrome Heart Diaper Bag” as a standout despite his critique.

No, Latto does not need someone else to write her raps to make a hit. On Tuesday (June 2), the Georgia Peach responded to Joe Budden suggesting Drake may have had a hand in crafting parts of her latest album, Big Mama.

Taking to X, she posted a photo of the lyrics to “Hostage” written on a whiteboard, with the timestamp marked 9:48 p.m. on Jan. 22. The new mom didn’t elaborate much further. In fact, all she left in the caption was Budden’s handle.

The “GOMF” artist’s tweet came after the rapper-turned-podcaster claimed the record had the same flow as Drake’s “Shabang,” which came out about two weeks earlier. Take a look below, then continue scrolling to see Budden’s comments about Big Mama.

Joe Budden explains why “Hostage” reminded him of Drake’s “Shabang”

For anyone who missed it, “The Joe Budden Podcast” aired its most recent episode, aptly titled “STFU Janice,” on Sunday (May 31). About 40 minutes into the conversation, the “Pump It Up” rapper said, “I feel like recently, she [has been giving] me a lot of Drake.”

“You remember Latto’s intro from her last album? Most people said that this specifically sounds like Drake penned this [and] did the [reference] track,” he continued, referring to the Sugar Honey Iced Tea opener “Georgia Peach.”

As for “Hostage” itself, Budden argued, “This song sounds like it could’ve been on — what’s the 21 [Savage] album he did with Drake? — Her Loss. It sounds like they could’ve took a couple of joints from there. I’m just talking s**t.”

“It’s too soon for me to hear ‘Shabang’ flow from somebody else,” he added. “This sounds like the ‘Shabang’ flow to a T, and that’s just too soon for me to hear that.” Check out the full episode below.

Joe Budden praises Latto’s ‘Big Mama’ track “Chrome Heart Diaper Bag”

To be fair to Budden, he did praise Latto’s bars on “Chrome Heart Diaper Bag,” though he also hilariously called out the lack of drums on the Go Grizzly and Pooh Beatz-produced track. “Latto albums always gon’ sound like some money was spent,” the New Jersey native said, adding, “See, this [is] how I like my Latto.”