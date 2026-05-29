Image Image Credit Official artwork for Latto's 'Big Mama' LP Image Alt Official artwork for Latto's 'Big Mama' LP Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Latto’s fourth studio album, Big Mama, arrives with a lineup of guest features.

Collaborations with Wizkid, Doja Cat, and others quickly became talking points across social media.

Some listeners speculated about Cardi B references and personal details, though no claims have been publicly confirmed.

Latto’s Big Mama is officially here, and the masses wasted no time turning the album into a full conversation online. The rapper released the fourth full-length LP on Friday (May 29) through Streamcut and RCA Records.

The album includes assists from GloRilla, Doja Cat, 21 Savage, Sexyy Red, Mariah The Scientist, Odeal, Wizkid, Teyana Taylor, and Jelly Roll. Naturally, some fans immediately locked in on the features. “This Latto & Wizkid song, is Wizkid even human?” one X user wrote. Another added, “Only Latto gets Doja to RAP and I have noticed.”

Other reactions focused on Latto’s bars. One listener celebrated the punchline, “b**ch I don’t need a Taylor like I’m Olandria,” writing, “OLA STAND TF UP SISTER YOU MADE ITTTT #bigmama.” Another fan gave Latto credit while still wanting more from her pen: “Latto do be rapping her a** off tho. I wish she would push that pen a lil more & do less hymen/body count raps bc she’s very talented!”

Beyond the competitive rap talk, fans reacted to the album’s family and relationship details. One X user wrote, “Latto made this album for 21,” while another posted, “OMGG LATTO HAD A GIRL.” Big Mama arrived within a month of Latto seemingly welcoming her first child.

How did Latto promote Big Mama?

Latto built the Big Mama campaign around a major personal reveal. In March, she announced the album and her pregnancy at the same time, with the “Business & Personal (Intro)” video and album cover art showing her baby bump. The rollout continued with conversation around her calling the project her “retirement album,” a feature-reveal strategy that sparked debate online, and an eye-opening Apple Music interview alongside Nadeska Alexis.

Check out social media reactions to the Clayton County star's latest body of work below.