Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Latto and 21 Savage Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

For years, 21 Savage and Latto kept fans guessing. The rumors of their romantic relationship built slowly through vacation posts, interview answers, lyrics, and small details the internet loves to turn into a full case file. Every time one clue seemed to cool off, another one popped up and sent people right back into detective mode.

Part of what made the speculation stick was how little either artist gave away directly. That left fans to study timing, wording, and visuals on their own. A trip here, a line there, a tattoo that raised eyebrows, a comment that answered just enough to keep the conversation moving. Some of those moments looked flimsy on their own. Put together, they created a timeline that kept growing year after year.

Keep reading for the biggest clues in the 21 Savage and Latto timeline, from early posts that raised eyebrows to later reveals that brought internet gossip to a fever pitch.

1. Late 2020 and early 2021: Puerto Rico birthday posts gave fans their first same-trip theory

This is where the rumors became specific. Fans believed Latto and 21 Savage were in Puerto Rico around her birthday and were posting from the same trip without posting each other. People noticed similarities in the photos, while 21 tried to cool things down by tagging Miami instead. That little detail only made people look harder. Once the conversation moved from “They work well together” to “Were they on the same island,” the internet had an actual theory to chase.

2. December 2022: 21 Savage denied having “a celebrity girlfriend,” which had the opposite effect and kept the rumors alive anyway

A denial is still a headline when the rumors are loud enough. 21 addressed the chatter directly during a Clubhouse session, saying, “I don’t got a celebrity girlfriend.” He kept going, adding, “I’m not finna be out everywhere. I’m not dropping music every other week. I’m not going on [Instagram] Live talking about n**gas every other week.” Instead of ending the gossip, the denial made 21 look guilty of the speculation.

3. February 2023: Latto confirmed she was in a “real relationship” and wanted to protect it

In a radio interview with Hot 107.9, Latto was asked why she kept dodging questions about her relationship status: “I’m in a real relationship, right, not like PR stunts… so I just want to protect it.” Earlier, Latto also explained that she stopped responding publicly and was “putting it into music.” She added, “I don’t tweet back… I might drop a little bar about some” and told listeners to “Listen real closely.”

4. February 2023: Latto’s “Shéyaa” tattoo tied her to 21 Savage by his real name

Not needing much interpretation, Latto was spotted with red ink behind her ear spelling “Shéyaa.” Almost immediately, fans connected the ink to 21 Savage’s government name, Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph. Notably, Jason Lee claimed that Latto's team offered to pay him to remove his post of the rapper’s body art.

5. January 2024: Fans believed 21 Savage had “Alyssa” tattooed behind his ear in red ink

This one needed squinting, and the internet was happy to oblige. Publications and social media posts (including The Shade Room) reported that after 21 got his hair braided, fans noticed red ink behind his ear and thought it read “Alyssa,” Latto’s real name (Alyssa Michelle Stephens). While it was never presented as a locked, official confirmation, it fueled the romance fire nonetheless.

6. August 2024: Latto told Ebro, “The internet don’t know a gotd**n thing”

By this point, Latto seemed to be less interested in killing the rumors and more focused on setting boundaries. While promoting Sugar Honey Iced Tea, Latto addressed the importance of privacy during her Apple Music interview with Ebro Darden. The internet don’t know a gotd**n thing,” she made clear before continuing, “It ain’t really nobody’s business.” Reiterating comments from a previous interview, she added, “Listen to the music, and you’ll know what you need to know.”

7. June 2025: Latto’s verse on Nemzzz’s “ART” added a U.K.-coded lyric to the pile

On “ART” with Nemzzz, Latto rapped, “Knew he was from U.K. when he got behind me stabbin’ it,” then followed it with more British-coded language, including “10,000 quid,” “Mandem,” and “Love me a n**ga from the ends.” Because 21 Savage was born in London, the verse quickly got folded into the dating rumors.

8. August 2025: Blurry vacation photos finally gave the rumors visual receipts

For years, the masses combed through both 21 Savage and Latto’s social media accounts. Then these vacation photos hit. Grainy images circulated showing Latto and 21 Savage on vacation together, and staff at the resort confirmed their presence. TMZ later referenced the same summer trip while covering Latto’s public acknowledgment.

9. September 2025: 21 Savage rapped that he “fell in love with the cheetah print”

On “If Only,” 21 Savage rapped, “I done fell in love with the cheetah print.” The line quickly got tied to Latto because cheetah print was already part of her public image, merch, and an Apple Bottom collaboration. The verse also included lines about having a baby, which only pushed more attention onto who he might be talking about.

10. September 2025: Latto called 21 Savage her “husband” and then said, “My man, my man, my man”

This took the internet into the next stratosphere. Latto told TMZ she was about to have dinner with her “husband,” (husband isn’t a proper noun – no caps) and when asked if she was tired of hearing rumors about 21 Savage, she answered, “My man, my man, my man.” After years of side-eyes, screenshots, and detective work, the clearest line in the whole story came in plain speech on a sidewalk.

11. December 2025: “POP IT” turned the “British man” clue into something even less subtle

Even after the public acknowledgment, Latto still found a way to keep the internet talking. On 21’s “POP IT,” she rapped about “F**kin’ on this British man” and a house that looks “like the Buckingham.” Once again, listeners quickly tied it back to 21 Savage’s British origin.

12. March 2026: Latto’s pregnancy reveal sent fans back to 21 Savage almost immediately

Her pregnancy reveal in the “Business & Personal” video showed a tattooed hand, appearing to be 21 Savage’s, resting on her baby bump. Many also pointed to a knife tattoo on Latto’s lower back that looked like a nod to the knife on the “Bank Account” rapper’s forehead. She never explicitly said the baby was 21’s, but the imagery in the rollout made it obvious.