Some radio shows feel like a playlist with a few funnies thrown in for good measure. “Ebro In The Morning” was closer to a daily town hall for Hip Hop — it was the place artists came to celebrate a win, explain a headline, clear up a narrative, or just enjoy early morning vibes while still sounding like themselves. With Ebro Darden, Peter Rosenberg, and Laura Stylez steering the conversation (along with notable crew members), the best episodes balanced real questions with real laughs. And that balance is why so many clips still circulate.

After a 13-year run, the show left behind a deep archive of in-studio sit-downs and on-air calls where stars didn’t always stick to the script. Sometimes it was classic promo that turned into therapy. Sometimes it was straight tension. Sometimes it was chaos in the best way.

It also had a very New York superpower of making big artists feel close. The room could flip from jokes to serious in seconds, then flip right back. And because it was live, the show caught people mid-rollout, mid-beef, or mid-growth before the internet could freeze the story into one take, forever.

Below are 13 guest moments that capture that range, which includes takeovers, walkouts, make-ups, and the kind of honesty you can only get when the mic is hot and the clock is moving.

1. Travis Scott

Travis Scott didn’t just stop by — he sat in the driver’s seat and treated the studio like his own show, fielding questions and leaning into the chaos in a way only he can. It landed as a full-on rollout moment for Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, the era that gave fans the Kendrick Lamar-assisted “goosebumps” and pushed La Flame into true headliner territory.

2. Kodak Black

This visit started like a standard album-run conversation, then turned into one of the show’s most replayed clips. After talk of music, including Dying to Live, Ebro raised Kodak’s pending sexual-assault case. The mood shifted immediately, Kodak bristled, and he walked out, sparking a bigger conversation about interviews, accountability, and what “fair questions” look like on live radio.

3. Tyler, The Creator

The rapper has pulled up more than once, but his CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST sit-down stands out for how open he got about craft, confidence, and perception. It was the kind of interview where he could clown a topic for laughs, then pivot into a sharp point about artistry and growth. The crew gave him room to roam, and Tyler made it entertaining and revealing.

4. Cardi B

Bardi’s appearance hit at her peak “everything is happening” speed. She’d just confirmed her pregnancy on “Saturday Night Live” and still had Invasion of Privacy buzz in overdrive. On the show, she talked motherhood plans, the reality of fame, and how she was moving with Offset, all with the same unfiltered humor that made her a star in the first place.

5. Pusha T

Pusha didn't come to play nice; he came to be precise. In the hours before DAYTONA dropped, he talked through the album’s intent, the Kanye West-produced minimalism, and why certain lines landed as Drake shots. It’s notable because he didn’t dodge the tension. He instead dissected it, framing rap conflict as craft and competition, then kept it moving like it was business.

6. Kanye West

Not every legendary guest moment was a studio visit. Kanye’s most unforgettable “Ebro In The Morning” appearance was a call-in where he repeatedly told Ebro, “I love you,” then dipped. Awkward, funny, and instantly memeable. It landed right in the middle of heated talk about Kanye’s politics, making the soft, vague call feel like a curveball on live radio. Only Ye could do that.

7. Dave Chappelle

This comedian doesn’t do ordinary promo, and his “takeover” proved it. He commandeered the morning with jokes, reflections, and the kind of off-the-cuff perspective only he can deliver, then used the moment to make a big announcement tied to his live plans. It was unpredictable, hilarious, and surprisingly thoughtful for breakfast time.

8. Chance the Rapper

The Chicago rapper walked in like the studio was already his, flipping the format into a takeover that mixed games with real talk. Coming through ahead of a major NYC festival set, he bounced between big-picture optimism and specifics about career, family, and goals. The episode stood out because the energy never dipped. He kept it playful while still saying something, like a motivational speech with punchlines.

9. Cam’ron

Cam’ron’s first interview with Ebro felt like the entirety of Harlem entering the building, complete with stories, punchlines, and blunt opinions with zero polish. With Purple Haze 2 in the conversation, he opened up about legacy, relationships, and old rap tensions, while still keeping it entertaining, not sentimental.

10. Lil’ Kim

The "Crush on You” artist’s visit played like a living-history session and a present-tense reset. With new music in the mix, she spoke on her bond with Biggie, addressed long-circulating rumors, and kept it real about the Nicki Minaj friction. What made it notable is how direct she was, protecting her legacy without sounding rehearsed, and reminding the room she’s the blueprint.

11. 50 Cent

50 Cent can turn an interview into a sparring match on command, and this one delivered. He pulled up with his usual jokes and barbs, then got into it with Ebro over the idea of who “killed” New York Hip Hop. Add in talk around his TV world, 50’s overall sit-down was tense, funny, and very NYC in its bluntness.

12. Nicki Minaj

This was the rare radio moment where a lingering controversy got handled face-to-face. Nicki Minaj came to the morning show to address Rosenberg directly after his “Starships” comments fueled Summer Jam drama. Mediated by Ebro, they hashed out details, intent, and respect, turning a messy headline into an actual conversation instead of endless side commentary. It was tense, but it was real.

13. Kendrick Lamar

The GNX rapper’s interview stood out because he kept it measured while still drawing a clear line. While discussing music (including his single “i”), he addressed Macklemore publicly sharing their post-Grammys texts, describing the viral gesture as “uncalled for.” It’s classic Kendrick Lamar: Not loud, not performative, just a calm point about boundaries, optics, and how you move when the cameras are on, even during promo.