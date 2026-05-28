Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Latto attends Big Latto Presents The Fifth Annual Christmas In Clayco in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Latto revealed several Big Mama album features through Instagram collab posts tied to her cheetah-print rollout.

Confirmed contributors include 21 Savage, Sexyy Red, Mariah The Scientist, Wizkid, Teyana Taylor, Odeal, and Jelly Roll.

Fan reactions have ranged from excitement to confusion, especially around Jelly Roll’s appearance.

Latto is making fans work for the Big Mama guest list.

Ahead of the album’s Friday (May 29) release date, the Clayton Co. rapper has been revealing featured artists through Instagram collab posts remixing her cheetah-print branding with clues tied to each contributor. A dagger signaled 21 Savage’s appearance, while a red G-string pointed to Sexyy Red. Other reveals hinted at names like Mariah The Scientist, Wizkid, Teyana Taylor, Odeal, and Jelly Roll.

Back in March, Latto announced Big Mama with cover art that showed her holding a small cheetah while displaying her baby bump. The reveal arrived alongside the equally powerful “Business & Personal (Intro)” video. Weeks later, she raised more questions by calling the upcoming release her "retirement album." "Thank you for everything,” she wrote to her fans on social media.

Regarding the features, the comment section has been busy. “First Sexyy Red and Glo... now Jelly Roll???” one X user wrote. Another questioned the lineup, posting, “Latto, these features do not make sense. I know the album isn’t out... but seriously?”

Jelly Roll’s inclusion drew some of the loudest responses. “[Wtf] is a Jelly Roll and Latto collab even gonna sound like?” one person asked, while another wrote, “Latto just putting anyone on her album, who TF is Jelly Roll?” Another added, “The concept of willingly listening to a Latto x Jelly Roll collaboration.”

Not all reactions have been skeptical. Several artists showed support under the Instagram reveals, including G Herbo, Kehlani, JT, Stefflon Don, and Jelly Roll himself. “Honored is an understatement — so proud to be on this record,” the "Need A Favor" star commented.

Latto’s Big Mama era follows Sugar Honey Iced Tea

Big Mama will follow Sugar Honey Iced Tea, Latto’s 2024 LP that leaned into her Atlanta roots and featured Megan Thee Stallion, Ciara, Coco Jones, Flo Milli, Cardi B, and more. It also arrives after the GloRilla-assisted “GOMF.”

Check out some of the reactions to Latto's upcoming album features below.