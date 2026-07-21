Image Image Credit Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images and Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Screenshot from Latto and Doja Cat's "Okayyy" video Image Size landscape-medium Image Position centerk

Key Takeaways

The official “Okayyy” music video arrives as a featured collaboration from Latto’s Big Mama album.

The nearly four-minute visual centers on performance scenes and multiple wardrobe changes rather than a narrative storyline.

Social media reactions on X highlight viewers’ responses to the duo’s chemistry and styling after the premiere.

Latto and Doja Cat have officially delivered the visual for “Okayyy.” Released on Tuesday (July 21), the music video gives one of Big Mama’s biggest collaborations renewed energy, with the rappers delivering plenty of sexy and fashion-forward fits for the camera.

Rather than building around a traditional storyline, the nearly four-minute video focuses almost entirely on the rappers as they perform the record in a variety of different locations, including one where Latto films herself around a residence. Doja pops up alongside her collaborator as men wash a vehicle behind them — which some fans may see as a callback to Latto's Sugar Honey Iced Tea era.

Fans wasted little time sharing their reactions on X after the video premiered. “Big Mama you did that!! Okayyy video is fire," read one excited user's caption. "Latto my favorite always!!”

Others focused on the pairing itself. “Latto really brought Doja to the hood for this one,” one fan joked, while another declared, “YOU DID YOUR BIG ONE LATTO.” The duo’s chemistry also drew praise, with one viewer posting, “Doja and Latto look so good in the 'Okayyy' video I’m gaggingggg.”

Some reactions compared the artists' individual styles while celebrating how they complement one another. “Idk I feel like Latto and Doja are the East Coast West Coast versions of each other. Very Sharks v. Jets,” one user wrote. Another shifted the attention to Doja Cat, posting, “Y’all b**ches should just bow down to Doja Cat at this point.”

“Okayyy” continues the rollout for Latto's Big Mama era

“Okayyy” appears on Big Mama, Latto’s fourth studio album, which was released in May. GloRilla, 21 Savage, Sexyy Red, Mariah the Scientist, Odeal, Wizkid, Teyana Taylor, and Jelly Roll provided additional assists on the project. The 18-song effort earned high placements on both the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums charts following its first-week debut.

Check out other reactions to the "Okayyy" visual below.