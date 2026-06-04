Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Latto attends her 'Big Mama' pop-up event in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The Atlanta rapper discussed motherhood, privacy, and how her relationship with 21 Savage has become more public.

Latto said her retirement comments were made on a difficult day and that her perspective on stepping away from music changes over time.

She confirmed a lyric in “Gimme Dat” referenced Cardi B, but stated it was not intended as a diss.

Latto is giving fans one of her most open conversations yet.

During her latest appearance on "The Breakfast Club" in support of Big Mama, the Atlanta rapper spoke about motherhood, her relationship with 21 Savage, thoughts of retirement, rap beefs, privacy, and how much of her real life made it into the album.

When asked why she is now more willing to speak publicly about 21 Savage after years of privacy, Latto said life has changed. “I feel like I still am private to a certain point,” she explained. “But I feel like once you start reaching different milestones in life... I got a baby, I can only be so private.” She added that music remains the easiest place for her to open up about love and family. “I’m more comfortable sharing it in the music because I’m in that booth alone and I can just speak freely,” she said.

The conversation later turned to seeing 21 Savage as a father to their daughter. When asked if she sees a different side of him with their child, she said, “God work in mysterious ways. Let me say that. Cause I feel like we both needed a girl.” She also shared that he sent her clips of himself with their daughter. “Yeah, he been sending me videos,” she told the hosts. “And I’ve been crying looking at them.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Latto clarified her recent comments about possibly retiring. Asked if having a daughter played a role, she said, “It’s a part of it, for sure.” She explained that the original comment came during a difficult moment and that her outlook still changes. “I said that when I was not having a good day,” she noted. “It changes daily.” The Clayton County talent admitted that postpartum emotions played a major role in how she views her career. “Some days I’d be like, no, I don’t want to do this no more,” she expressed. “And then some days I’d be like, I love this. I’m so re-inspired. Like, I want to drop another album.”

Squashing rap tension with Cardi B and Ice Spice

Latto also addressed two of her most-discussed rap relationships. When asked if her “Gimme Dat” lyric about someone offering to buy Big Mama a bag was aimed at Cardi B, she confirmed it directly. “Well, yes. Yeah, it was about Cardi,” she said. She further explained that the line was written after she rushed to submit a remix verse while pregnant, only to later see herself being insulted online. “I’m pregnant. Emotions high,” she said. “And it’s someone I did look at as a friend.”

She added that Cardi later texted her, but by then, the moment passed. “I’m open to the conversation,” Latto revealed. “When? I don’t know. 'Cause I got a baby now. Life done kept moving.” She also clarified the intent behind the lyric, saying, “It wasn’t no diss. That’s just what was happening in my life.”

Cardi B soon responded to the comments on Instagram. In a lengthy message, the Bronx rapper said she “truly” understood Latto’s feelings, apologized publicly because “the disrespect became public,” and made multiple attempts to take “full responsibility.”

As for Ice Spice, the "Sunday Service" star said their previous issue “just wasn’t that deep.” She admitted that outside commentary played a role in the tension. “That s**t was one of them times where I let like Twitter... and just noise, get in my head,” she said, adding that Ice Spice’s manager eventually reached out about squashing things and making music. Ultimately, Latto is open to moving forward because the issue did not feel serious enough to keep going. “We both was probably on some, like, but what are we even beefing about again?” she stated. “We both successful. We got more in common than differences.”