Doja Cat never fit neatly into one box. Her ability to weave between pop bangers, viral memes, and chart-topping collaborations made her one of the most unpredictable stars in music. But with that versatility comes a recurring criticism: The claim that she isn’t a “real” rapper. In multiple instances, Doja took to social media to push back against that narrative, telling fans to stop downplaying her ability and reminding critics that she regularly leans on wordplay, punchlines, and storytelling in her verses. To her, rapping is not an accessory to her artistry. It’s central to it.

That perspective didn’t appear overnight. Doja cited backpack rappers like Aesop Rock, MF DOOM, and Atmosphere as inspirations who shaped her approach to rhythm and rhyme. Producers have echoed her sentiment, too. The Alchemist praised her pen and championed their own work together: “Doja Cat can really rap. Wait till u hear what we did.” Remarks like these cut through the noise and affirm what many fans already know. Beneath the pop star surface lies a sharp emcee.

With that in mind, we’re revisiting some moments when Doja Cat silenced doubters and proved her rap credentials with undeniable verses. Check out some dope rap performances below.

1. Vegas

Notable bars: “Player gettin’ valeted around in that h** whip, two fingers up, one down when my toes ten, flewed out with my boobs out, put a cork in it, love it when you be cryin’ out when I'm corseted...”

2. ACKNOWLEDGE ME

Notable bars: “You get all in a mood when it's overcast, I get all in a mood when it’s over cash, I’m over that, you notice that? Other couples be cussin’ and fightin’ over tabs, baby, take another tab, come and hold my a**, don’t you ever in your life call me Doja Cat...”

3. Tia Tamera

Notable bars: “Cheese like pizzeria, have a seat, b**ch, please, Ikea, from the Westside like Maria, I’m hot like grits, Madea, beat the p**sy up, call PETA, I rock the boat like Aaliyah, I rock a bob like Sia, Doja on deck, b**ch, re-up...”

4. JEEZU

Notable bars: “I know they watchin’ me, when you got integrity, there’s no room for apologies, now they actin’ kind to me ‘cause I ain’t in economy, cats dogmatic till they see I got the dog in me...”

5. Rules

Notable bars: “Break some bread up, n**ga, that butter my biscuit, you ain’t talk money, then really, that’s none of my business, I don’t even need these lenses, 20 on 20 my vision, bad yellow b**ch with her eye on the prize, but n**ga, I ain't no minion...”

6. Perfect (Remix)

Notable bars: “Body been a sight for sore eyes, I just need the wood like Fortnite, this Hot Pink, this Off-White, talk money then or talk nice, this my team, where’s your guys? T**ties all out, where’s your eyes? That b**ch badder than a war crime...”

7. All Nighter

Notable bars: “Back it up, beep beep, no U-Haul, tossed salad, no cheese, no croutons, said it don’t taste cheap, no coupon, no drugs, just me that you’s on, five star, that’s sweet, no futon, dem other girl tired, huge yawn, I ain’t talkin’ ‘bout the tea when I Oolong...”

8. DISRESPECTFUL

Notable bars: “Class act, put you in the business, even in economy, I’m giving him the biscuit, give ‘em any task, any man here would risk it, for me, they ain’t cuffin’, that’s imaginative figment...”

9. Up and Down

Notable bars: “This doesn’t need a caption, I’m a real b**ch, you half one, hate all you want, lil’ b**ch, these bands I got, you won’t get a fraction, I’m sorry that you’re lost, boy, I’ma go down like Jackson, hooks on hooks on hooks like ayy, you wanna just call me captain, son...”

10. Balut

Notable bars: “Ride a coattail, this isn’t my fourth meal, dishes on my a**, still I’m thicker than some oatmeal, glass houses, I don’t really like to keep my stones there, oh well, I’ll buy another property for four mill’...”

11. Get Into It (Yuh)

Notable bars: “Y'all need to get into the drip like a piranha, y’all need to get into my drip like y’all need water, I mean, it’s only head to toe Balenciaga, I mean, y’all b**ches better ‘yuh’ like Ariana...”

12. F**k The Girls (FTG)

Notable bars: “Said suck my d**k, c**t, t**s, I’m yellin’ ‘666,’ I can’t believe how bold you think the line’s that thin, I’m gettin’ rich-rich-rich, how many lick-lick-licks is it gon’ take to feel the barrel of my... Now what the heck, darn, frick? Y’all want attention, since when was y’all my bastard children?”

13. Alone

Notable bars: “I ain’t wanna share my dreams when it involves you, not the man I need, started feelin’ like I failed my team, missin’ gigs for you, bet you never felt like me, different levels to the game, that’s fast, spendin’ bands last week while your ass act cheap, lonely at the top while your a** miles deep, got me thinkin’ that you scared of yourself, not me...”