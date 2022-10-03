Image Image Credit Appatunity Image Alt Balenciaga “Runner" Sneaker Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

It’s time for my High Fashion Summer Series, and the selections may get a tad disruptive and pricey by regular sneaker standards. This week's offering is the Balenciaga "Runner" in black, a standout shoe from the Parisian brand known for its extreme silhouettes in the footwear category. Balenciaga first tapped into sneaker culture in a buzzworthy way in 2017, with the release of its Triple S Sneaker. The Triple S pioneered a multilayered sole and bold aesthetic, a 180-degree change from traditional designs, and ushered in the "dad sneaker" trend, which the “Runner” takes cues from in an adapted way. Let’s get into this week’s “Kickin’ Facts” review!

The Balenciaga "Runner" features a chunky, retro-inspired silhouette with a mix of matte mesh and nylon materials that creates an unfinished and worn-out effect while still looking complete. The mesh parts anchor the build of the shoe and expose the upper and lace unit in ways that allow it to be pulled apart in certain areas. Its distinct features include the printed size of the shoe at the edge of the toe and the back heel, while the Balenciaga logo is embroidered on its tongue and inside a makeshift air bubble at the back heel. Despite its avant-garde appearance, the sneakers are designed to be comfortable and functional with their back pull-on tab and cushioned soles.

The Balenciaga “Runner” design hits all the notes of the company’s approach to footwear, offering up to 10 different colorways that range from multicolored to graffiti-inspired, appealing to the subversive and avant-garde customers that the brand serves so well. The combination of all these design cues results in an offering that is both eye-catching and stylish, making it a favorite among fashion-forward individuals. What are your thoughts on the “Runner”? Would you cop?

The Balenciaga “Runner” Sneaker is available now on the brand’s website for $1,190.