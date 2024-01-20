Image Image Credit D'USSÉ Image Alt Latto poses with the D’USSÉ VSOP Magnum Edition bottle Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Latto has been on a winning streak, and she’s showing no signs of slowing down. After releasing her third studio album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, the Georgia native solidified herself as one of Hip Hop’s most dynamic forces. She’s kept fans buzzing not just with her bars, but with her bold personality and signature confidence. A standout moment came during the 2023 BET Awards when she confidently referenced “her man” in a viral speech that set the internet ablaze. That one cheeky remark snowballed into a cultural catchphrase, dominating TikTok audio, fan theories, and memes, further proving Latto’s power to shape the conversation.

That same energy fueled her new brand partnership with D’USSÉ. The campaign plays on the “her man, her man, her man” hysteria with a clever twist. In the sultry video, Latto appears to be serenading her mysterious lover, only to reveal she’s talking about the D’USSÉ VSOP Magnum Edition bottle. The campaign celebrates wins big and small with “D’USSÉ Fridays,” a nod to Roc Nation’s long-standing tradition of toasting success. As the face of the campaign, Latto leads exclusive events across the country, including a celebration in Atlanta tied to her upcoming music.

In a conversation with REVOLT, the “Put It On Da Floor Again” artist told the outlet if she would ever share who her man is, why she doesn’t care to correct any misconceptions, and something she gave away at the start of her career she’s reclaiming now.

Read up!

Has being in a relationship influenced your pen game or your stage confidence in ways fans don’t realize?

It affects my personal life, and that influences my music. I’m happy and I reflect that in the booth.

Let’s talk “D’USSÉ Fridays” — how did the idea to play into the “my man" trend come to life?

D’USSÉ wanted to play off that, and I thought it was funny and cute since everybody is so obsessed with my love life.

You’re one of the few women rappers leading a major liquor campaign solo — do you feel like these spaces are finally opening up for women in Hip Hop?

Definitely! It’s authentic too! At the end of the day, everybody wants to drink whatever the girls are drinking. It’s only right. We turning the liquor brands up and don’t even know it.

Will you ever reveal who your man is? Or are you happy with the mystery?

We’ll see. I’m living in the moment. We’re happy.

Do you think people underestimate the strategy behind your bars because you package them in glam and gloss?

For sure. But it’s cool. If you know you know. Don’t let the French tips and foundation fool you. I get busy in that booth.

What do you think people get wrong about pretty rap girls who can actually rap?

It’s pros and cons. Sometimes they think you got to where you are in life strictly off your looks. That’s not my case. I put in a lot of work.

If you could name this era of your artistry using a movie title, what would it be?

Maybe. Jurassic Park. I saw that movie the other day. The [Jurassic World Rebirth].

What’s the most misunderstood thing about you and do you even care to correct it anymore?

I think it’s a lot of misconceptions about me, but I don’t care to correct anything. I’ve outgrown that phase for a while now. I’m not in the business of proving myself to prove to strangers.

Sugar Honey Iced Tea turns one soon. What does that project represent to you now that you’ve had space to live beyond it?

It was a very pivotal point for me. I felt like I finally grew into myself and my sound. I took control of my career and made decisions for myself. I’m doing some special things for the one-year anniversary for my fans. I’m excited.

On “Squeeze,” you and Megan Thee Stallion sound like y’all went into the booth with zero fear. What did collaborating with her unlock in you creatively?

Me and Megan have worked together a few times now. She’s so Houston, and I’m so Atlanta. The south gon’ understand the assignment every time. “Squeeze” was fun.

In “S/O to Me,” you’re literally toasting to your own wins. What moment made you realize no one was clapping loud enough, so you had to clap for yourself?

It wasn’t even that people weren’t clapping for me. It was moreso like a self-reflection moment. That was the last song I made off the album, and I was proud of myself and how far I’ve come. It’s important to celebrate yourself sometimes, too.

What’s something you gave away early in your career that you’re reclaiming now with no apology?

I feel like, because I started young, I gave away a lot of my confidence by allowing others to have creative control. I’m still learning to trust myself and my own vision entirely now.

What’s one rule about fame you now know was made to be broken?

A lot. So many times, I have to remind myself [that] fame chased me, not the other way around. I don’t know if there even are any rules. Especially now, like it’s 2025.

What can we expect from you next? Any upcoming new music?

Immediately? I’m doing some special things for my one-year anniversary of [Sugar Honey Iced Tea]. But I definitely have new music and a whole new era brewing. I’ve been traveling and taking in all sorts of inspiration. I’m excited.