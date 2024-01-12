Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kid Cudi Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kid Cudi has found yet another way to creatively and musically express himself: by becoming a DJ. He hopped on Twitter Friday (Oct. 11) to reveal he had picked up some new skills when he wrote, “I know I haven’t been too talkative. I’ve been in my house learning to DJ all week. Just did a whole hour set. First show next month. Rager home.”

The “Day ’n’ Nite” artist followed up with a second tweet that read, “I’m excited to vibe [with] y’all in a different way and share some of my favorite tunes. I don’t play Hip Hop [though]. Mostly house, Afro melodic, indie s**t, [with a ] French touch. If [you’re] into these vibes, make sure [you’re] ready for the first show. Still working on a name. Coming soon-ish.”

Getting on the turntables is just the latest endeavor for Cudi, who introduced his first comic book, “Moon Man,” around this time last year. In recent months, he has also kept followers abreast of the flood of creative ideas he has had, some of which include concepts for possible films along with works-in-progress Teddy and Hell Naw.

But the truth is, he had a different schedule in mind for this year. “Mr. Rager” hit the ground running with the release of his ninth studio album INSANO at the top of the year, and by March he announced the North American and Europe dates for the “INSANO WORLD TOUR.” He was expected to be on the road from June to August and again next year for shows scheduled from late February to mid-March, featuring special guests Pusha T, Jaden and EARTHGANG, but that schedule was derailed by a performance mishap.

While rocking the crowd during the second weekend of Coachella in April, Cudi broke his ankle after jumping from the stage and into the photo pit to get closer to fans. The injury required surgery, which resulted in several screws being placed in his foot. He told followers that he would not be able to “bounce back in time to give 100%” and that the entire tour was cancelled. To date, the shows have not been rescheduled.