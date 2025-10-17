Image Image Credit Mike Marsland / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kerry Washington attends the 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' opening gala during the 69th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 08, 2025 in London, England. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

Kerry Washington asked Shonda Rhimes to write her pregnancy into “Scandal,” but Rhimes declined.

Washington realized that Olivia Pope’s power came from her emotional independence.

Working while pregnant gave Washington a new perspective on motherhood and her role.

When “Scandal” fans were glued to Olivia Pope’s every move — the sharp suits, the walk, the wine glass in hand — Kerry Washington was living a whole different reality off-camera. During both of her pregnancies, she was filming the hit ABC show, balancing 16-hour shoot days while keeping her growing belly hidden from viewers.

Now, years after the series finale, Washington is revealing that she once asked Shonda Rhimes to write her pregnancy into the storyline. During a recent appearance on Jake Shane’s “Therapuss” podcast, the beloved thespian admitted, “It was really wild because I begged Shonda to make Olivia Pope pregnant. I was like, ‘I'm gonna be growing wider and wider, and I'm gonna be, like, not doing an Olivia Pope walk/strut down the hallway. I'm gonna be, like, waddling down hallways. It's gonna be so weird.’”

Rhimes, who created the political drama that ran from 2012 to 2018, stood firm in her decision. “She was like, ‘You have to figure it out. Olivia Pope cannot be pregnant,’” Washington recalled. “She was so supportive of my pregnancy. Literally jumped up and down in my trailer when I told her. She was so happy for me, threw me the best baby shower ever... But she was like, ‘Olivia Pope can't be pregnant. I'm so sorry.’ For both my pregnancies.”

At the time, the award-winning actress admitted she didn’t fully understand the reasoning. But after becoming a mother, it all made sense. “When I became a mom, I got it because Olivia Pope is like a superhero,” she explained. “And there is an inherent vulnerability in becoming a mom where suddenly your heart is walking outside your body. And especially for being the mother of a Black child, where your heart is outside your body and vulnerable to all these systems that your child is up against… I was like, ‘That's why Olivia Pope can't be a mom.’ Because she can't be that vulnerable for anybody in any circumstance other than Fitz… It was really an intense realization for me.”

“Scandal” ran for seven seasons and remains one of Rhimes’ most celebrated creations. It earned widespread acclaim for its sharp writing, unforgettable twists, and Washington’s groundbreaking role as a powerful Black female lead.

Kerry Washington talks hiding her pregnancy on set

The Bronx native also reflected on what it was like filming while pregnant — something her castmates knew, but fans didn’t. “I was, like, hiding behind boxes, and briefcases, and chairs, and lamps,” she shared. Despite extremely long days, she insisted on keeping Olivia Pope’s signature style intact. “I refused to be out of my heels. I was like, ‘I can't walk in flats. I'm Olivia Pope.’” She added that the experience made her appreciate working mothers even more, saying it taught her “how to take cat naps” and that she “enjoyed my pregnancies more because I was working and getting to spend time with the people that I love the most.”