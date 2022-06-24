Image Image Credit David Livingston/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt The cast and crew of “Scandal” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (Sept. 18), The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the cast of the hit ABC political drama "Scandal" is set to join the Harris-Walz campaign's "Fighting for Reproductive Freedom Bus Tour" in Michigan this weekend. The Madison Heights event will feature Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, and other prominent cast members, all of whom are expected to rally alongside hundreds of supporters and volunteers for Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Notably, Washington and Goldwyn participated in the Democratic National Convention this past August. In addition to an on-stage moment together, both served as hosts on different nights of the Chicago event.

The reunion is part of a larger campaign strategy focusing on reproductive rights – a hot-button issue in the 2024 presidential election. As quoted from THR, the tour, which kicked off in Florida earlier this month, focuses on "the stark contrast between Vice President Harris and Governor Walz, who will restore the protections of Roe v. Wade when Congress passes a bill to do so, and Donald Trump and JD Vance, who will enact their dangerous Project 2025 agenda to ban abortion nationwide, restrict access to birth control, force states to report on women’s miscarriages and abortions, and jeopardize access to IVF." In addition to different Michigan locations, the "Fighting for Reproductive Freedom Bus Tour" will make several other stops in key states.

For the uninitiated, "Scandal" was a series created by Shonda Rhimes that ran for seven seasons. Washington starred as Olivia Pope; a character partially based on former White House press aide Judy Smith. Much of the show focused on Pope's crisis management firm in Washington, D.C., and its interactions with the White House – including Republican President Fitzgerald Grant III, played by Goldwyn – and others within the country's political scene. "Scandal" received critical acclaim and earned a wealth of accolades, including several Peabody, BET, Emmy, and NAACP Image awards.