Image Image Credit Timothy Norris/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Once again, Kendrick Lamar decided to set the world on fire with an out-of-nowhere release. On Wednesday (Sept. 11), the TDE alum hopped on Instagram and shared a new single hours before the day ended. Although no official details were provided regarding the five-minute track (including an actual title), a producer named Pasqué, who worked extensively with Aminé, stated on his IG Stories that he and Greg Sekeres were behind its haunting production.

As far as the song’s content was concerned, Lamar seemed ready to move past his issues with Drake for something much larger – Hip Hop culture and the downside to success in the music industry.

"I think it's time to watch the party die, this s**t done got too wicked to apologize, it's different, get him whacked and disqualified, we even kill the killers ‘cause they like taking innocent lives, burn a whole village, we start over, it's really that time, why reason with these n**gas if they can't see the future first?"

Two Christian artists that Lamar name-dropped on the unnamed offering responded positively to the Compton rapper's latest. "Love you, Dot... Always here," wrote veteran emcee Lecrae, while fellow rapper Dee-1 tweeted, "I appreciate the shoutout brother... more than you’ll ever know. A shift is happening. The time is now!"

Many others hopped on social media to speculate on the song's largely cryptic subject matter. "Kendrick Lamar is telling us he is willing to burn the entire genre down to build it back up!" Twitter user eugenejohnson_ remarked. "The party is over. Get back to the bars. Make music with meaning. It’s about the art, not the money!" VictorPopeJr added, "Kendrick's new song is pretty much that Dr. Umar video when he said we can’t save everybody in our community... Some n**gas just gotta be struck down. I approve this message!"

Check out a wealth of other takes below.