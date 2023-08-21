Image Image Credit Thearon W. Henderson / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Bronny James Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Despite making history, Bronny James’ signing to the Los Angeles Lakers in June was met with mixed reactions. Some critics dished out nepotism claims, while many fans praised the former University of Southern California Trojans player for possibly getting a chance to play alongside his father, LeBron James.

In a Wednesday (July 10) interview with “The Breakfast Club,” Dr. Umar Johnson addressed the shooting guard’s detractors. He specifically highlighted how Bronny received more backlash than the Lakers’ newest head coach, JJ Redick.

Johnson said, “I’m disappointed in Black America because I feel like they’re attacking Bronny more than JJ Redick. How the hell is Bronny James getting all this heat from Black America, but JJ Redick ain’t getting all this heat? JJ Redick ain’t ever won nothing.”

“He ain’t win nothing in college. He ain’t win nothing in the NBA. He wasn’t no MVP. I don’t remember if he was ever first-team offense or defense — maybe once or twice — but he clearly don’t have the record of a Sam Cassell,” the activist said. “Look at all these good Black assistant coaches out there who are being overlooked for white privilege.”

Bronny averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 19.4 minutes per game during his college career at USC. However, his season was cut short by a cardiac arrest incident and subsequent surgery for a congenital heart defect. The Los Angeles native made his NBA summer league on July 6 with impressive numbers, scoring four points on 2-for-9 shooting.

Later in his conversation with “The Breakfast Club,” Johnson emphasized how inspiring Bronny’s tenure with the Lakers could be for Black America. He explained, “I want LeBron to play with his son because the optics of that, I think, will be very positive for young Black males. I think it could be a small motivation for Black men to do more with their sons and more with our boys.”