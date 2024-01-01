Image Image Credit Screenshot from Kendrick Lamar’s “squabble up” video Image Alt Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The Kendrick Lamar takeover continues. On Monday (Nov. 25), the Compton emcee delivered a new visual for “squabble up,” a Debbie Deb-sampled offering that he produced with Bridgeway, Jack Antonoff, M-Tech, and Sounwave. The upbeat jam, brought to life courtesy of Calmatic, showcases a blue-hoodied Lamar dancing in a room as different imagery appears around him. Viewers can spot heavy symbolism throughout, along with cameos from Taz Arnold, G Perico, Cuzzos, BACKONFIGG's Smac, and more.

First teased at the beginning of Lamar’s “Not Like Us” clip, “squabble up” was the first official single from GNX, which was released without notice on Friday (Nov. 22). That project consisted of 12 songs and additional contributions from SZA, Mustard, AzChike, Roddy Ricch, Wallie the Sensei, and more. Both GNX and “squabble up” are expected to debut at the top of the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 charts, respectively.

2024 was a banner year for the Compton emcee, partly because of Future and Metro Boomin's WE DON'T TRUST YOU standout “Like That.” On the booming cut, Lamar sent verbal jabs to Drake and J. Cole in response to “Big Three” claims on “First Person Shooter.” While Cole’s involvement was short-lived, Drake subsequently engaged in a monthslong rap feud with his “Poetic Justice” collaborator. Thanks to songs like “Euphoria,” “Meet the Grahams,” and the record-breaking “Not Like Us,” Lamar was largely considered the victor of the iconic battle.

Come February 2025, Lamar will become the first solo Hip Hop artist on the bill for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show – a move that brought forth interesting responses from affiliates of Drake and Lil Wayne. In that same month, he’ll compete for seven Grammy awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year. As REVOLT previously reported, the TDE alum is also said to be planning a stadium tour following his halftime show performance.