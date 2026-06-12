Image Image Credit Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Kelly Rowland speaks onstage at the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation's 51st Annual Gracie Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel on May 19, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

So many people around the world are struggling with eczema in silence, but it shouldn't be that way. After her own journey of trial and error, admittedly misdiagnosing herself with allergies, and finally getting the answers she needed, Kelly Rowland decided to take action for herself and for others. That experience inspired her partnership with Lilly and their collaborative EBGLYSS campaign, which focuses on helping people better understand moderate-to-severe eczema, talk openly about their symptoms, and explore treatment options with their doctors.

In an exclusive interview with REVOLT, the Grammy Award-winning artist explains why it was important to share her story publicly, especially after realizing how many people around her were having similar experiences. She discusses the challenges that came with flare-ups, the importance of feeling seen and heard, and why the campaign's message of presence and connection resonated with her. For Rowland, this partnership was about more than raising awareness. The Talk a Good Game artist was intentional about creating space for honest conversations around a condition that often goes undiscussed.

Of course, the conversation goes far beyond skincare. The singer, actress, and mother opens up about what being present looks like in her everyday life, from putting down her phone to spending quality time with her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, and their sons, Titan and Noah. Elsewhere, Rowland shares why storytelling continues to fuel her acting work, what it's like watching creative minds like Jermaine Dupri and The-Dream work in real time, and why she feels a sense of pride reflecting on Destiny's Child's decision to build "Bootylicious" around a sample of Stevie Nicks' "Edge of Seventeen" — a collaboration that even led to the rock icon appearing in the group's memorable music video.

Watch the full interview below!

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You’ve shared that for a long time, you thought your eczema was “just a rash.” When did you realize it was affecting your everyday life in a bigger way?

When I was taking the time trying to sit and figure it out. You know what I mean? Like, when you actually sit and try to be a doctor, basically (laughs). 'Cause these are the same questions they ask you. But they ask other questions. They know what they're doing. I'm just... whatever. So I sit there, and I'm like, "Wait, so if I scratched here and I scratched here, I must have spread it." You know what I mean? So I was so busy trying to do the back work, which in my brain was, "Oh, I was spreading it."

And then I would notice if I had, like, pasta. You know what I mean? Like, it was tomato sauce. I was like, "Oh, I must be allergic to tomato sauce." Or I had lemonade. I'm allergic to citrus. You know what I mean? Like, I kept trying to self-diagnose, and that was taking up my time. That was also just counterproductive, to be honest, you know? And it didn't add up. And then I asked my esthetician, Shani Darden. She goes, "Kel," and she's looking in my eyes, and she's like, "This is eczema." And I was like, "What?" She's like, "Yes, it's eczema." I was like, "But no, it's a rash." She's like, "It's not a rash. It's eczema." So literally she sent me to a derm, and we started to figure out a game plan. But it was definitely trial and error.

You’ve performed on huge stages your entire life. Were there moments where eczema affected your confidence before going out in front of people?

Yes. I had my makeup artist cover it, but I'd scratched so hard one time in this eye and this eye… This very part right here. And to where it was, like, black. I scratched it so much. So they covered it with makeup. It was, like, a flare-up behind my nose. [There] was one on my shins. That's when I remember wearing stockings on stage for one of the first times. I put on a whole bunch of the Scott Barnes makeup on it. So yeah, it's like, you know, so many things that definitely affect you, and [you're] thinking that people, when they're looking at you in your eyes, that they can see it because it's kind of raised and it just looks different, you know? So it's definitely affected my confidence in that way 'cause I'm like, "They're not looking at me, they're looking at my flare-ups." So I've definitely had those moments.

I also suffer from eczema, and I never really took it seriously until it got worse. A lot of people, especially Black women, push through discomfort because they think it's not serious enough to talk about. Why is it important for you to be honest about your experience publicly?

Because of that very reason. When I talked to other friends about it, we had a very similar way of speaking about it, so I knew it wasn't just me. And I knew that if me and this person had this connection and me and this person had this connection… And one of my girlfriends, she has it all over her hand, so when you greet her, she's really nervous. She wears a lot of gloves. You know what I mean? And I'm like, “I feel like this is a conversation that's bigger.”

So when I was able to speak to the Lilly team about this, and we were so candid and connecting, and we were out playing tennis with the conversation, and EBGLYSS came in and just made it this beautiful, authentic, organic campaign, that's where I wanted to connect. And that's what meant a lot to me. Because I knew that we're all going through this. And the conversation needed to be bigger. I feel like it's too quiet, you know? If you did see something, it was, like, a very quick commercial about it. And then by the time you're thinking about doing it, the commercial's off, and so it's gone out of your brain. You know what I mean? Like, even the way we approached the visual for it was intentional. And I really appreciated them being intentional about this campaign.

You’ve always been intentional about the partnerships you take on. What made working with EBGLYSS feel like the right fit for you personally?

It was a collaborative effort. You know what I mean? Because, like I said, our intentions were the same. We had conversations about this. You know what I mean? Like myself, their team, and everyone on the team. And, yeah, it was intentional. I don't know a better way to say it. And we wanted the story to connect... I wanted people to feel seen and heard and like they weren't alone, the way I felt at one point in time.

And at one point in time, I kind of felt, like, ignorant about it, you know what I mean? Because I didn't have enough information. And when there's even a line that, you know, they provide for everyone out there to be able to call if they have more questions, you know, whether it's about EBGLYSS or it's about, you know, what they're experiencing with their skin, it's just an opportunity to gain wisdom about something that you're going through that causes you discomfort. And I think that we deserve to have all the information there is, and I love that aspect of this, too.

Image Image Credit Lilly USA, LLC Image Alt Kelly Rowland and Noah Jon Weatherspoon for EBGLYSS. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

This campaign talks a lot about being present. What does being fully present look like for Kelly Rowland outside of work?

No phone (laughs). It's just connecting. Like, I love being with my kids, and there is no phone — there is Magna-Tiles. You know what I mean? Or once my rehearsal is over, which is what we actually captured in the visual, then Noah comes, and he sees me after rehearsal, it's just connection. You know what I mean? After putting all of my time into my art, I get to just connect with my babies. That feeds me as well, you know what I mean? So it's connecting with my husband and laughing with him in the car, and connecting with my girlfriends and being able to, you know, share and vibrate with them. So, I appreciate it. For the most part, it's just talking, laughing, connecting, sharing joy, sharing whatever it is we need to share. And that pours into me a great deal. I'm really grateful for it.

You celebrated 25 years of 'Survivor.' When you hear those songs, what part of that era connects to you differently than it did at that time?

The fact that me and the ladies were so young, navigating a very big world that at the time was still very male-dominated, and being unapologetically feminine and strong. I'm very proud of us for that… I even just listened to the fact that we put jazz over Stevie Nicks. I was like, "Job well done, girls." I was so proud of that. You know what I mean? And I don't even think we were like — we were just doing it, you know what I mean? I'm so proud of that. I'm so proud of us… We really were bold, really bold. I'm very proud of us for being so bold, so young.

Do your kids know how iconic Destiny's Child actually is yet? Or at home, you're just Mom?

I'm just Mom, and that's just Auntie Mimi and Auntie BB.

Your acting roles have shown a different side of you over the years. What's been the most exciting part about stepping deeper into acting and storytelling?

Storytelling. The storytelling. I love putting on someone else's shoes and seeing what their journey is like… Once I get a script, like breaking that down and in my imagination what it took to bring this character to the very place where they are in the script in which I'm reading them, and then figuring out all the pieces of the backstory.

You've been back in creative spaces with people like Jermaine Dupri and The-Dream. What's been inspiring you musically, and what's still exciting you creatively after all these years?

Honestly, when I'm in there, and I'm watching them in their brain, like watching Jermaine figure out a melody is one thing to a song, because Jermaine is... I don't even know. I'd love to be a fly in the middle of his brain. Especially in so many things that he houses, he's just dope. But how he's putting together the music and why, and what he hears. And then watching him bounce off of [Bryan-Michael Cox] in that time, and then what he hears, and then them collaborating, and then him hearing a melody form, and then him saying it, and then us having the conversation, then it evolving even more. It's just… oh my gosh.

And the same with Dream. I don't even know what planet he's on. I don't. I don't know what planet he's from, he's on. I love watching him as well because of the simple fact that when The-Dream is writing, the words that appear are something from… I just, I don't know. And it always is consuming of love. It's like love consumes it, you know what I mean? I love the space in which he writes. It's consumed by love, and I love that in all its forms. But I feel grateful and really excited to work with them. They are brilliant.

When you're home, what's the real soundtrack of the house? Are the kids playing your music, old Destiny's Child, Hip Hop?

So right now it's Hip Hop, gospel, and jazz. I'll have to share that playlist one day. I have a playlist in the house that plays all the time. It's called "Where the Blessed Rest," and it's on Tidal. It's, like, the best, best playlist. And it houses all those things, from R&B to jazz, Hip Hop, gospel, everything. It houses everything. It's beautiful. But that's the soundtrack, and you also hear Magna-Tiles falling and clacking together. You might hear some pots in the kitchen and me humming.

And you made this playlist?

Yes, I made the playlist.